Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Green Hydrogen Scale-up Has Energy Leaders Talking

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 6:02 am
Press Release: Business NZ

New insights on low-carbon hydrogen indicate it could play a significant role in meeting Paris Agreement goals by 2040 while contributing to the diversity and security of a countries' energy portfolios.

A new report from the World Energy Council: Regional insights into low-carbon hydrogen scale up shows growing momentum for hydrogen-based fuels worldwide.

BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) Executive Director Tina Schirr says the report highlights a change in attitude within the industry.

"We’re starting to see the conversation shift from theoretical to practical, when discussing hydrogen development.

"Raising questions around supply chain, production sources and more indicate that energy leaders are seeing this as something worth pursuing.

"Discussion also highlights uncertainties, which need to be addressed if hydrogen is to achieve its full potential.

"For low-carbon hydrogen to be viable would require greater coordination and cooperation between stakeholders worldwide, to better mobilise public and private finance and significant global trade flows of hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels."

Green hydrogen is not just a flexible alternative to help decarbonising parts of the economy, but can also contribute to the diversity and security of a nation’s energy portfolio, which are crucial parts of the energy trilemma, Schirr says.

"This, in conjunction with other tools to decarbonise and diversify, will help countries meet their Paris Agreement goals by 2040.

"A bipartisan approach to the energy strategy including the role of hydrogen in New Zealand would go a long way to provide long-term investor certainty and avoid the impact a change in government could have on our emissions goals."

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>


Commerce Commission: Appeals Record $2.25m Fine In Vodafone FibreX Case
The Commerce Commission has filed an appeal in the High Court against a record $2.25 million fine imposed on Vodafone NZ Limited (Vodafone) for its offending under the Fair Trading Act during its FibreX advertising campaign. While the sentence imposed in the Auckland District Court on April 14 was the largest-ever fine under the Fair Trading Act, the Commission will argue that it is manifestly inadequate... More>>



All District Health Boards: Historic Pay Equity Settlement
An historic agreement has been ratified that addresses a long-standing undervaluation of a workforce that is critical to the smooth running of our hospitals and the delivery of healthcare... More>>




Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 