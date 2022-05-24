Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

STAAH Integrates With Situ

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: STAAH

STAAH has partnered with Situ – a company that specialises in offering serviced accommodation and extended stay options across the globe.

Founded 2008, Situ has a platform that currently generates bookings for 300,000+ properties across 110 countries, operating in partnership with other global OTAs and 3,300+ international affiliates.

250 000 + Units across 116 countries and 2000 cities worldwide

“The extended stay accommodation sector is rapidly growing as the benefits of having a home away from home to stay in are increasingly realised by both corporate and leisure travellers”, says Phil Stapleton, Founder and MD of Situ. “We are also seeing a strong demand for accommodation across APAC, with many companies wanting the ability to instantly book online. Integrating operators from across APAC via the STAAH integration technology will enable us to significantly increase the range and volume of serviced accommodation, vacation rental and corporate housing options we can offer across this region”.

“We are delighted to complete our integration with Situ, a global leader in the hospitality industry for those travellers and companies looking for accommodation option that are more suitable for longer stays than a traditional hotel room. The connection will certainly mobilise this key sector across the globe allowing accommodation providers to expand their horizon” says Tarun Joukani, Commercial Director for STAAH.

To integrate your property and raise your visibility on Situ: Request here

