MPI Announces Finalists In 2022 Good Employer Awards

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT) have announced finalists for the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

Now in their third year, the Awards are run by MPI and AGMARDT to celebrate employers who put their people at the heart of their businesses.

“We received a number of impressive entries,” says MPI’s Director Investment, Skills and Performance, Cheyne Gillooly.

“Central to all of the entries was a real passion shown by businesses towards supporting their employees by putting their health, welfare and wellbeing first.”

The finalists come from a range of food and fibre sectors, including wine, dairy, horticulture, forestry, apiculture and fisheries.

“New Zealand’s food and fibre sector continues to drive New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19,” Cheyne Gillooly says.

“Export revenue is tipped to reach more than $50 billion in the year to 30 June 2022. Key to this continued success is attracting and retaining good, capable people. All of our finalists really hit the mark in achieving this.”

AGMARDT Chair Nick Pyke says the need to showcase our committed and innovative primary sector employers has become more important than ever.

“The success of our food and fibre sector depends on our people,” Nick Pyke says.

“Success relies on the capability and capacity of our workforce, and good employers are crucial to this. This has been even more critical in the last year as businesses grapple with the impacts of COVID-19 on their people.

“Good employers create team environments where innovation and new thinking is fostered, systems and processes are designed with care for people top of mind, and where people feel supported and safe.

“Retaining the necessary workforce requires employers to champion good employment practices and really nurture their employees, and this is demonstrated throughout the high calibre of entrants for the awards.”

Cheyne Gillooly says more than 367,000 people are employed in the food and fibre sector, representing at least one-in-seven working New Zealanders, and as many as one-in-three in some regions.

“A key goal of the Government and sector’s roadmap Fit for a Better World is boosting jobs,” Cheyne Gillooly says.

“Good employers are a critical part of part of this. They know their employees are the key to their success, to the future of the sector, and are committed to going above and beyond to attract the right people, enable them to thrive, and importantly keep them interested and energised.”

MPI and AGMARDT would like to congratulate all the finalists and thank everyone who entered the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

The finalists of the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards are available here www.mpi.govt.nz/gea

The awards will be announced at a dinner event in Wellington on 29 June, hosted by the Minister of Agriculture.

Awards categories:

Māori Agribusiness

Employee Development

Safe & Healthy Work Environment

Inclusive & Diverse Workplace

Small Business Recognition

Supreme Award

ENDS

For more information please email: media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

