Canon’s EOS R System Innovation Meets The APS-C Format With Two New Hybrid Cameras, The EOS R7 And EOS R10

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND - 25 May 2022: Canon New Zealand today announces its first APS-C EOS R System mirrorless cameras, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 – bringing the benefits of the EOS R System to the popular APS-C image sensor format. The APS-C format offers significant benefits for photography enthusiasts and content creators, including the potential to make smaller yet high-speed and high-performance cameras positioned perfectly for enthusiasts. Also launching today are two new RF-S lenses – the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, an ultra-compact everyday zoom lens and the RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM, a more versatile, high- magnification lens.

Brendan Maher, Senior Manager – Product Marketing at Canon Australia comments: “The launch of APS-C format EOS R System mirrorless cameras today highlights Canon’s commitment to offering greater freedom of choice so that a wider group of photographers and content creators can answer their creative calling. With travel back on the agenda to visit family and friends or destinations on your bucket list, these cameras offer the perfect tool to help reignite the photography community’s creative fire and get them capturing moments again.

Mr Maher continues, “Allowing a new audience of photography and videography enthusiasts to access the innovation that drives Canon’s more premium models, the EOS R7 is ideal for enthusiasts looking to upgrade their camera and push creative limits to make their images stand out. Additionally, the camera is suited for wildlife and sports photographers that need the added reach of the APS-C in addition to the outstanding speed and tracking autofocus inspired by higher models in the range. With its compact size and weight, the EOS R10



is the perfect all-rounder for those considering buying a camera to capture memories on the go with family or

while travelling.”

Experience new levels of precision and speed

As new models in the EOS R Range, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 inherit the intelligent autofocus technology featured in Canon’s high performance full frame models to the APS-C format. Featuring deep learning and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, users can keep track of subjects including vehicles, animals, and people, with precise head, face and eye detection over 100% of the frame1. Offering AF in low light down to -5 EV and -4 EV respectively2 and operational up to f/22 with teleconverters3, EOS R7 and EOS R10 make it easy to track birds in flight or athletes on the move. Both cameras feature Touch and Drag AF, whilst EOS R7 makes history as the first camera in the EOS R System to have a combined AF multi-controller and control wheel. This unlocks AF point control with fast and convenient setting and playback functions in one thumb movement or rotation of the dial.

Offering class leading performance to capture the moment with ease, EOS R7 and EOS R10 have the fastest continuous mechanical shutter of any APS-C EOS camera at 15fps4, as well as 30fps and 23fps electronic shutter5. The EOS R7 offers a maximum of 1/8000th second mechanical shutter speed and 1/16000th for electronic shutter, effectively freezing images of fast-moving objects whilst in motion. Powered by the latest DIGIC X Processor, these are highly responsive cameras capable of high-speed image processing. The addition of a 30fps RAW burst mode allows photographers and creators to work with the images captured during continuous shooting as a movie file, for simple frame selection. When pre-shooting mode is enabled, they can also capture images 0.5 seconds before the shutter button is even pressed.

High quality capture on the go

Perfect for those shooting on the move or hand-held for multiple seconds, the In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS) in the EOS R7 joins the EOS R6, EOS R5 and EOS R3 in offering 8.0 stops of Co-ordinated Control IS, the world’s highest level of image stabilisation among all interchangeable lens digital cameras6. For the first time in EOS cameras, the IS system is used to level the horizon when the ‘Auto-level’ feature is enabled, and it also compensates for vertical shake when shooting in the newly added panoramic or panning modes. Offering extended reach, the newly designed 32.5 and 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensors within respectively EOS R7 and EOS R10 deliver sharp image quality even at a distance – ideal for sports and wildlife photographers that need to

1 Applicable when subject frame is shown while tracking and a compatible lens is attached to the camera while the full-range AF is active, or the subject is detected successfully in another area mode. For details on supported lenses, refer to [Supplemental Information] for [EOS R7/EOS R10] in “cam.start.canon”.

2 During still photo shooting, with an f/1.2 lens, Centre AF point, One-Shot AF, at 23°C/73°F, ISO100. Excluding RF lenses with Defocus Smoothing coating.

3 Teleconverters can be purchased as accessories.

4 Among Canon EOS APS-C sensor cameras available as of May 23, 2022. Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on various conditions, see specifications for details.

5 Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on various conditions, see specifications for details.

6 Correct as of May 23rd, 2022, based on Canon research. Yaw/Pitch direction, based on the CIPA standard, 8.0 stops with RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM at a focal length of 105mm. IS performance is the same as EOS R5, EOS R6 and EOS R3. Depending on the time of purchase, the lens firmware needs to be updated.



get closer to the action. Dual Pixel RAW alongside HEIF, Compact RAW and HDR modes unlock post-production freedom and enable greater rendition of scene tones. The Digital Lens Optimizer automatically provides the best in-camera JPEGs - correcting aberrations without loss of shooting performance.

Weighing just 612g and 429g each, with battery and card, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 give photographers and creators a powerful upgrade and the possibility to downsize from their existing DSLR camera and lens combinations. Compact, yet robust, the EOS R7 features weather sealing for those shooting in challenging conditions.

Level up content with 4K

Addressing the growing need to shoot both video and stills, EOS R7 and EOS R10 can shoot video in 4K 60p7 or 4K 30p which is down sampled from 7K and 6K respectively, for excellent image quality. This can be output at HDR PQ (YCbCr 4:2:2 10-bit) in-camera, or via HDMI. The EOS R7 includes an additional 4K 60p crop mode8, to extend the reach even further – perfect for filming wildlife. Both cameras can record past an individual 30- minute clip limit, and can shoot 4K 60p up to an hour9 opening up the possibility to capture long form content such as interviews and events. Both models support recording HDR PQ (YCbCr 4:2:2 10-bit BT.2020) movies that provide high dynamic range with minimal grading. For those that want to take it one step further, the EOS R7 is the first APS-C EOS outside of the Cinema EOS line to employ Canon Log 3 and Cinema Gamut – allowing a more flexible editing process. Perfect for those growing their following across social media, both models support vertical recording and technologies to keep on-the-go movies steady - EOS R7 capable of combining IBIS with optical and Movie Digital IS for superior stabilisation and EOS R10 using data from lenses featuring Optical IS to maximise the effect of Movie Digital IS.

Seamless creativity and connectivity

With an intuitive design, content creators and photographers can streamline their process. With a 2.36m dot electronic viewfinder and OVF view assist, DSLR owners can easily make the move to mirrorless with a familiar viewfinder experience. Customisable dials and a vari-angle LCD screen offer seamless handling, while in-camera focus bracketing and depth compositing make these cameras powerful creative tools. The EOS R7 features a

7 EOS R7 4K 60p shooting mode uses entire width of the sensor. EOS R10 4K 60p shooting mode is cropped to 64% of the horizontal area.

8 EOS R7 4K 60p crop shooting mode is cropped to 55% of the horizontal area when selected.

9 Max. movie continuous recording time available:

For EOS R7

Normal: 6 hr.

High Frame Rate movie (Full HD 120/100fps): 90 min.

If the camera's internal temperature becomes too high the recording time may be reduced.

4K 30p HQ: Approx. 60 min. if starting from +23°C.

4K 60p Crop: Approx. 60 min. if starting from +23°C.

For EOS R10:

Normal: 2 hr.

High Frame Rate movie (Full HD 120/100fps): 30 min.

If the camera's internal temperature becomes too high the recording time may be reduced.

4K 30p HQ: Approx. 50 min. if starting from +23°C.



high 1.15x magnification viewfinder, allowing enthusiasts an immersive shooting or playback experience. Featuring a built-in flash, EOS R10 is a fantastic all-in-one tool for photographers shooting in a range of environments, whether indoors or dimly lit spaces. With Dual SD UHS-II card slots, the EOS R7 also supports instant back-up, separate image and movie storage or recording different formats to each card.

Helping budding creators and photographers share, store and sort their work, both cameras have enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth™10. Creators can upload content to their final destination via image.canon and control the camera via the Camera Connect app either via a compatible USB Type-C cable or wireless connection. For streamers, both cameras offer clean HDMI output for streaming as well as ability to stream to YouTube via image.canon11. Users can also now directly upload RAW files to Canon’s new Cloud Image processing service on image.canon, which applies neural network image processing to further enhance image quality from a RAW file12. To provide the ultimate creator set-up, the EOS R7 and EOS R10 are fitted with the new multi-function accessory shoe – a first for EOS APS-C models - which supplies power and high-speed communication to advanced new accessories.

A lens for every occasion

The EOS R7 and EOS R10 allow users to explore Canon’s huge range of RF lenses – with adapters they can also be used with EF and EF-S lenses for a seamless transition from DSLR and mirrorless13. Expanding the RF lens series, which currently features a total of 26 lenses ranging from 5.2mm to 1200mm, Canon is launching two new RF-S kit lenses, to provide further lightweight and versatile options for the EOS R7 and EOS R10 – the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM. Offering a 35mm equivalent focal length14, with optical IS, they are perfect for shooting everything from landscapes and portraits to food and vlogs. The RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is the ideal multi-purpose lens for everyday shooting, thanks to its compact design and lens-retraction mechanism which makes it perfect for travelling around with. With a manual focus override and leadscrew-type STM for smooth, quiet movie autofocus, it is an essential lens for everyday photography and capturing video content. A high magnification zoom lens covering wide-angle to telephoto lengths, the RF- S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM is capable of a maximum magnification of 0.59x in MF mode to explore macro photography in everyday scenes.

Featuring Canon’s advanced optical technology that minimises chromatic aberrations and offers distortion correction, these lenses deliver crisp, sharp images. Working collaboratively with the In Body Image Stabilizer

10 Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word, mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

The Bluetooth® word, mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

11 The livestream service of the camera only supports livestream on YouTube. Before using the livestream service, image.canon registration is required. Check YouTube for the latest requirements. The live streaming on YouTube may be changed, stopped or terminated without notice. Canon assumes no responsibility for any services provided by third parties, including their live distribution on YouTube.

12 Canon’s Cloud Image Processing service is a paid for service launching in late July 2022. This service requires a firmware update. See image.canon for further details.

13 Lens adapters are sold separately.

14 RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM features a 29 – 72mm focal length and RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM a 29 – 240mm focal range.



(IBIS) in EOS R7 and Movie Digital IS in EOS R10, these lenses are equipped with Dynamic IS and in-lens optical image stabilisation, enabling up to 7-stops of IS in the RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM and 6.5-stops in RF-S 18- 45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. With a 7-blade circular aperture, photographers can create beautifully soft backgrounds and sharp subjects.

Enabling content creators and enthusiast photographers to explore their passions and reach new levels of creativity, Canon’s new APS-C range brings the innovative features of its full frame mirrorless range to more compact, yet attainable models for enthusiasts.

Pricing and availability for EOS R7, EOS R10, RF-S 18-45mm and RF-S 18-150mm

The EOS R7, EOS R10, RF-S 18-45mm and RF-S 18-150mm will be supported by Canon New Zealand's 5-year warranty when purchased from an authorised Canon New Zealand reseller15. Resale pricing will be set at dealer discretion.

Availability EOS R7 EOS R10 Late June 2022 July 2022

Availability Lenses Only July 2022

