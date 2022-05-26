Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advantage Wins ‘NZ-wide Innovation’ Award At Reseller News’ Innovation Awards

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: Advantage

On 25th May 2022, the 2021 Reseller News Innovation Awards was held in Auckland, New Zealand.

Advantage was lucky enough to be nominated in two categories: ‘Tech Innovation – Security’ and ‘NZ-wide Innovation’, winning the ‘NZ-wide Innovation’ award.

“NZ-wide Innovation recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the two most-populated metropolitan areas in the country. This partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is open to partners headquartered outside of Auckland and Wellington.” – Reseller NZ

The in-person, black tie event, brought together innovators across New Zealand to celebrate in Auckland. Managing Director Brad Pearpoint accepted the award on behalf of Advantage:

"I'm really proud of the Advantage team and what we have achieved over the last 12 months, and receiving this award validates that our hard work is paying off. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative solutions to our customers and partners over the coming year."

To read more about the event, click here.

