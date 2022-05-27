Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise

Friday, 27 May 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank


Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts.

“We know the low interest rate environment has been challenging for some customers who rely on returns from savings, so this is good news for them,” says Kiwibank Senior Manager – Savings and Borrowing, Richie McLay.

“Kiwibank continues to offer competitive rates so the changes we’re announcing gives savers a range of attractive options,” he says.

In line with the recent Reserve Bank increase to the OCR, our variable lending rates will also increase by 0.5%.

“We are pleased our home lending rates remain very competitive. Over the past two years we’ve consistently had one of the lowest variable rates in market.

“We challenged the market in 2020 by significantly lowering our variable rates. Even with this latest increase, we are still below three of the major banks, underlining our commitment to supporting more Kiwi to realise their home ownership goals," he said.

The changes to savings accounts, including 90 Day Notice Saver, 32 Notice Save and Online Call take effect on Monday 30 May 2022. The home lending changes take effect for new customers on Monday 30 May 2022 and for existing customers on Monday 13 June.

Deposits

Effective from Monday 30 May

ProductPrevious Rate (incl Bonus)New Rate (incl Bonus)
90 Day Notice Saver2.15% p.a2.50% p.a
32 Day Notice Saver1.25% p.a1.65% p.a
Online Call*1.00% p.a1.30% p.a


* Changes apply to Standard, PIE and Business Online Call. The new Online Call rate will be made up of 1.20% base interest + 0.10% bonus interest.

Home Lending

Effective from:

  • Monday 30 May for new lending
  • Monday 13 June for existing lending
ProductPrevious RateNew Rate
Term loan - Variable5.00% p.a5.50% p.a
Term loan – Offset variable5.00% p.a5.50% p.a
Revolving loan5.05% p.a5.55% p.a

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>


NIWA: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations
New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)... More>>


Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Finder: RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say Rising Inflation Will Push More Kiwis Into Debt
Soaring inflation and cost of living pressures will see many households pushed to the financial limit, according to experts... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 