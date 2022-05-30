GroupM NZ Names New Head Of Product & Technology

GroupM New Zealand has appointed Manjit Singh as Head of Product & Technology, as the media network expands its tech capabilities and builds its future technology roadmap to deliver better advertising experiences for clients.

His core focus is on accelerating GroupM’s Product, Technology, and Data & Identity solutions, including addressable media and commerce. He will work closely with GroupM agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker and newly formed EssenceMediacom, to combine local and global capabilities to solve clients’ business challenges.

Singh has more than a decade of experience in digital roles at both holding groups and independent agencies. His expertise spans across the media ecosystem, from media strategy, audience segmentation, ad operations, performance optimisation, analytics, data and automation, all with a focus on commercial outcomes and driving ROI for clients.

He has worked on some of the biggest local and global accounts including FMCG, Retail, Finance, Tech and Entertainment brands.

His experience, both as a digital expert and across marketing, media, and business, make him well placed to provide sought after consultancy for clients on digital and data strategy development, and the latest industry trends and techniques to create a higher-value exchange.

Manjit Singh says: “As digital advertising evolves into precision marketing, fuelled by data, tech and analytics, it is vital that media agencies provide innovative solutions to our clients to boost their brand and offering in the digital space. GroupM has an extraordinary foundation of media technology, products and identity solutions and a network of highly talented people who are transforming organisations with industry-leading products. I’m excited to join them and explore the ways we can utilise technology to add more value for our clients.”

Chris Riley, GroupM New Zealand CEO, says: “Manjit is just exceptional talent. It’s rare to meet someone with such a strong blend of skills covering comms, strategy, commercial and technology. He and Christophe are going to make a powerful team as we push forward with our transformational vision of defining the next era of media.”

Singh joins from Foresight Digital, where he was Head of Digital, and replaces Nick Henderson. His appointment is immediate, and he will report to Christophe Spencer, who was recently appointed GroupM Chief Digital Officer.

