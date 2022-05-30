Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GroupM NZ Names New Head Of Product & Technology

Monday, 30 May 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: GroupM

GroupM New Zealand has appointed Manjit Singh as Head of Product & Technology, as the media network expands its tech capabilities and builds its future technology roadmap to deliver better advertising experiences for clients.

His core focus is on accelerating GroupM’s Product, Technology, and Data & Identity solutions, including addressable media and commerce. He will work closely with GroupM agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker and newly formed EssenceMediacom, to combine local and global capabilities to solve clients’ business challenges.

Singh has more than a decade of experience in digital roles at both holding groups and independent agencies. His expertise spans across the media ecosystem, from media strategy, audience segmentation, ad operations, performance optimisation, analytics, data and automation, all with a focus on commercial outcomes and driving ROI for clients.

He has worked on some of the biggest local and global accounts including FMCG, Retail, Finance, Tech and Entertainment brands.

His experience, both as a digital expert and across marketing, media, and business, make him well placed to provide sought after consultancy for clients on digital and data strategy development, and the latest industry trends and techniques to create a higher-value exchange.

Manjit Singh says: “As digital advertising evolves into precision marketing, fuelled by data, tech and analytics, it is vital that media agencies provide innovative solutions to our clients to boost their brand and offering in the digital space. GroupM has an extraordinary foundation of media technology, products and identity solutions and a network of highly talented people who are transforming organisations with industry-leading products. I’m excited to join them and explore the ways we can utilise technology to add more value for our clients.”

Chris Riley, GroupM New Zealand CEO, says: “Manjit is just exceptional talent. It’s rare to meet someone with such a strong blend of skills covering comms, strategy, commercial and technology. He and Christophe are going to make a powerful team as we push forward with our transformational vision of defining the next era of media.”

Singh joins from Foresight Digital, where he was Head of Digital, and replaces Nick Henderson. His appointment is immediate, and he will report to Christophe Spencer, who was recently appointed GroupM Chief Digital Officer.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from GroupM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>


The Download Weekly: Vodafone FibreX back in court
Vodafone and the Commerce Commission head back to court over FibreX in a week the TCF issues broadband marketing codes that should avoid similar problems in the future... More>>



Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 