Seequent Named Supreme Award Winner At 2021 AmCham Awards

Christchurch, 30 May 2022: Global geoscience software company Seequent, a Bentley company, has been named Supreme Award winner for the 2021 AmCham-DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards run by the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand. The 22nd annual awards celebrate success and innovation in the export, import and investment sectors between New Zealand and its third-largest trading partner, the USA.



Caption: The Seequent team celebrate success at the 2021 AmCham-DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards

Seequent was also named 2021 Exporter of the Year to the USA—Over NZ$10 million. Seequent is a world leader in developing powerful geoscience analysis, modelling, and collaborative technologies for understanding geoscience and engineering design solutions – enabling customers to make better decisions about earth, environment and energy challenges.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, was named 2021 Investor of The Year to or from the USA for its acquisition of Seequent Limited completed in June 2021. Bentley provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment.

Seequent CEO Graham Grant said, “It’s an honour to receive these prestigious AmCham awards on behalf of our passionate team who helped make 2021 a transformational year for Seequent. We achieved rapid global growth, with the USA as one of our stand-out markets, acquired four thriving businesses, and expanded our team. We also grew our portfolio of innovative solutions to help customers working on some of the world’s biggest challenges. These include developing vital mineral resources, sourcing groundwater and renewable energy, and designing and delivering resilient infrastructure sustainably - while lowering the impact on the planet.

“Seequent also embarked on an exciting new chapter in 2021 with our acquisition by Bentley. Together, we are helping our customers make an even greater impact, both in the ‘built world’ and under the ground on which it stands.

“It’s fantastic to see Bentley recognised as AmCham’s Investor of the Year. This high-profile investment has also put New Zealand innovation and businesses on the radar of the US market and investors.”

Commenting on the 2021 AmCham-DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards, Mark Foy, Managing Director, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, DHL Express, said, “As a leading innovator in the tech industry, Seequent has established itself with successful growth into the USA market. With focus on continuous improvement and market research, it is great to see their success and DHL congratulates them on this award.”

Graham Grant adds, “I’d also like to acknowledge the fantastic efforts of AmCham New Zealand CEO Mike Hearn and his team. These awards highlight how trade between our two countries continues to expand – and showcase a wide variety of fantastic companies and business success stories. We congratulate the other finalists and winners for their well-deserved success.”

