Andrew Hughes Resigns As General Manager, Corporate Trustee Services

Monday, 30 May 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Public Trust

Public Trust has today announced the resignation of Andrew Hughes, their General Manager Corporate Trustee Services.

Andrew’s resignation comes after three years in the role with the Crown-owned entity.

“The decision has been a difficult one to make, as I have thoroughly enjoyed my last three years with the organisation, but now is the right time for me to consider other opportunities.”

Andrew will continue in the role through until 30 June, when he will hand over to David Callanan, Public Trust’s Chief Legal and Risk Officer.

David will hold the role of GM Corporate Trustee Services in an interim capacity while a permanent replacement for the CTS role is sought.

Says Andrew: “I know that our clients will be in good hands with David with the support of the existing CTS leadership team.”

About Public Trust

Public Trust is a self-funded autonomous Crown Entity employing over 400 people across our corporate offices and network of customer centres.

Our purpose is to empower all New Zealanders to build and protect their legacies. We do this through our work as New Zealand’s largest provider of estate planning and management services.

We are also one of the country’s largest charitable trust administrators and advisers, helping more than 420 charities to set up trusts and distribute funds back to our communities.

Our Investments team manages around $1.2bn of funds, primarily for charities, estate beneficiaries and students (through our Fee Protect service).

Public Trust’s Corporate Trustee Services offer some of Australasia’s best-known institutions a full range of trustee services and we supervise a number of KiwiSaver and superannuation scheme providers.

