Dosh And The Edge To Deliver Largest Ever Listener Experience Promotion - The Edge $50k Flatmate With Dosh

Dosh, New Zealand’s first mobile wallet, has partnered with MediaWorks to deliver The Edge $50k Flatmate With Dosh – the largest ever listener experience competition on The Edge radio station.

The Edge $50k Flatmate with Dosh will be the first listener experience promotion of its kind that The Edge has run in almost 10 years. The previous promotion that was close to this scale was The Edge Social games back in 2013.

The Edge $50k Flatmate with Dosh sees 10 flatmates share a house for 11 days and compete in challenges to keep $50,000 in cash, stored in a Dosh mobile wallet.

For every challenge the flatmates lose, a listener on the outside will take a chunk of that money.

The call for flatmates started on May 16 and the flat goes live on June 13.

First of its kind

The campaign is notable for a number of firsts. It’s the first major outing for the new brand Dosh, New Zealand’s first mobile wallet and one of the country’s leading fintech start-ups.

It’s the first radio promotion by MediaWorks which will pay winners instantly via their Dosh wallets.

The Edge listeners will also be able to direct their own reality show by selecting which camera within the house they would like to watch. Listeners will also be able to chat to other viewers and flatmates in real-time via a chat box.

Great partnership

Dosh co-founder James McEniery says Dosh is thrilled to be working with MediaWorks on The Edge $50k Flatmate competition.

“Dosh is relatively new to the market so we need to build brand awareness and also get and help Kiwis understand what a mobile payments app is and how Dosh works.

“The MediaWorks team has done a brilliant job of bringing the product to life and integrating it into this in a way that’s hugely entertaining. Kudos to the creative genius that came up with the idea.”

The Edge Content Director Casey Sullivan says, “Dosh has been a fantastic client to work with. We really enjoy teaming up with clients who rock up with a challenge which requires a creative solution.

“Our audience is loving this promotion so far - we’ve had hundreds of registrations for flatmates already! We can’t wait for the flat to go live.”

How The Edge $50k Flatmate with Dosh works

The Edge $50k Flatmate with Dosh sees 10 flatmates share a house for 11 days and compete in challenges to win a share of $50,000.

For every challenge the flatmates lose, a listener on the outside will take a chunk of that money. Using the Dosh app, The Edge can pay listeners instantly throughout the promotion.

The Edge will have the capability for listeners to essentially direct their own reality show by selecting which camera within the house they would like to watch. The viewer will have the option to "pick their path" (play God) and choose which camera feed they want to watch 24/7. Listeners can chat to other viewers and flatmates in real-time via a chat box too.

How Dosh works

Dosh is New Zealand’s first truly mobile wallet. Launched in late 2021, Dosh is an app enabling Kiwis to pay and request payment instantly, from anyone, 24/7 via a mobile number or QR code. The app is perfect for flatmates wanting to split bills and pay or receive cash for everyday things.

Created by Kiwi friends, Shane Marsh and James McEniery, Dosh recently completed a Seed Investment Round, raising $5 million. The tech is new to New Zealand, but mobile wallets such as Paylah and Venmo are popular overseas.

Last week the Kiwi fintech announced a collaboration with Visa – to launch a card that will let Dosh users spend funds from their Dosh mobile wallet anywhere that accepts Visa. Those payments can then be split between friends on the spot via the app, avoiding the delays of standard bank transfers.

For more about Dosh visit: https://dosh.nz/

For more about The Edge $50K Flatmate with Dosh visit: https://www.theedge.co.nz/home/win/2022/05/win--register-for-the-edge--50k-flatmate-with-dosh/FAQ.html

© Scoop Media

