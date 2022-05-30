Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Announces Changes To Term Deposit And Home Loan Rates

Monday, 30 May 2022, 5:17 pm
Kiwibank

Following the RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement last week, Kiwibank is making changes to both its fixed home loan rates and its term deposit rates.

Kiwibank Senior Manager – Savings and Borrowing, Richie McLay says: “While we are first to move on this occasion, we aim to remain competitive in the market so both our lending and savings customers are getting a fair deal. We know the low interest rate environment has been challenging for some customers who rely on returns from savings, the higher term deposit rates on offer provide a lower risk option for steady returns.”

Kiwibank challenged the market in 2020 by significantly lowering its variable rates. Even with its latest increase, the New Zealand-owned bank’s floating rates are still below three of the majors, underlining its commitment to supporting more Kiwi to realise their home ownership goals.

Term Deposits

Headline rate: 3.15% p.a for one year. Minimum $10k investment.

