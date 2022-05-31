Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Community Groups Benefit From Refresh

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: ibis Hamilton Tainui

The team at ibis Hamilton Tainui has bid farewell to the hotel’s time as an MIQ facility by donating items to Waikato community groups.

Beds, ironing boards, bar fridges, irons, kettles, chairs and more have found new homes as the hotel’s multimillion dollar transformation gets underway.

The ibis team donated items to community groups in Huntly and Ngaaruawaahia. A team from the Huntly West Community Hub were among those who benefitted from some of the goods, which ibis is now in the process of replacing as it undergoes a major refurbishment.

The hotel’s last isolation guests departed on March 3 and a karakia took place in April to formally recognise the end of MIQ and closure of the hotel for refurbishment.

Ibis Hamilton Tainui manager Niraj Kumar said it was heart-warming to see the equipment being distributed among members of the wider Waikato community.

“We’ve had some amazing thank you letters and emails from people who received the items and are putting them to good use.”

But it’s not just heartfelt thank-yous from recipients of the hotel’s equipment Niraj and his team have received. As the hotel has emptied out this month ahead of the refurbishment crew moving on site, the team has been looking back at the kind words and gestures from MIQ guests.

“While we had many Kiwis staying here when they returned home, we also hosted RSE (recognised seasonal employer) workers from the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. While other guests enjoyed a variety of meals, our RSE workers’ favourite meals was really very simple: noodles, noodles, and more noodles.

“Our RSE workers also gifted us some paintings and sang for us when they departed.”

Niraj said his team could also be justifiably proud of their mammoth effort.

“In the 20 months during the hotel’s stint as a MIQ facility, we welcomed approximately 8000 returnees from 96 flight bubbles. Our food and beverage team prepared more than 9000 meals a month, and each staff member has been swabbed more than 100 times for Covid-19,” Niraj said.

“Our staff went above and beyond during this time and we did our best to keep them motivated and feeling appreciated.”

There were regular ‘thank you’ lunches for staff and other special occasion celebrations, awards for employee of the month, waka activities on the Waikato River, mental health and wellbeing workshops, and staff also participated with returnees in online Zumba and raranga (weaving) classes.

The hotel was recognised by the Waikato District Health Board with a Waiora Matariki Award last year for their innovative service and the way in which the team delivered the vision of the ‘Waikato way’.

And now that same team is looking forward to helping breathe new life back into ibis Hamilton Tainui.

“Our major refurbishment is about to get underway, and we can’t wait to reopen later this year,” Niraj said.

Ibis Hamilton Tainui owner Tainui Group Holding is investing $7-$8million into refurbishing the 126-room hotel.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ibis Hamilton Tainui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 