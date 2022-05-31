JCDecaux NZ Receives Official Toitū Carbonzero Certification

JCDecaux New Zealand receives official Toitū carbonzero certification

Auckland, New Zealand: Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux today announced that it has received official carbonzero certification through Toitū Envirocare for both its business, and its products and services.

Toitū Envirocare is a New Zealand based certifier with programs that enable businesses to implement programs to measure, manage, reduce and offset their climate impacts to the highest international standards to be more sustainable.

Mike Watkins, Country Head of JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “Achieving Toitū carbonzero certification has been an 18-month process which has involved our entire New Zealand team. We are proud to receive external recognition for our proactive culture of environmental awareness and look forward to continuing to prioritise our commitment to sustainability in New Zealand.”

In addition to Toitū carbonzero certification, as a global business JCDecaux was the first Out-of-Home company to join RE100 – a global leadership initiative committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity. JCDecaux is the only RE100 Out-of-Home business in New Zealand.

Other key sustainability initiatives for JCDecaux in New Zealand include:

A commitment to using 100% renewable energy – all direct energy used is sourced and certified renewable and carbon neutral through the Toitu scheme

Implementation of a reduction in energy used for Large Format lighting

Investment in Toitū recommended offset credits

Encouraging static advertisers to use ‘future banner’ Large Format skins – an environmentally friendly material that reduces landfill

Celebrating sustainable practices by staff

Seeking like-minded agencies and brands to collaborate with on this journey.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux is the number one out-of-home media company worldwide, with more than 1 million advertising panels in more than 80 countries and more than 13,000 employees. For FY19, JCDecaux reported revenue of approximately €3,890 million. Incorporated in 1964 in France, JCDecaux was listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in 2001. JCDecaux has been providing high quality, architecturally designed street furniture in Australia since 1997. Its Australian and New Zealand businesses includes 40,000 assets spanning airports, rail, transit, static and digital billboards.

