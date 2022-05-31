Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Software Specialist In Expansion Mode

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Company X

Company-X is marking its tenth year of business with a recruitment drive to keep up with demand for the software development expertise offered to clients like Cisco Systems Inc, New Zealand Police, Local Government New Zealand and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

The Waikato software specialist employs a team of more than 50 based mainly in the Waikato region of New Zealand, but also working from Australia, Thailand, the United States and United Kingdom. The team includes software architects, developers, testers, and support analysts.

“Our five-year mission is to continue our growth in strategic overseas markets and onshore,” said Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett.

“We have also invested into Hillfarrance Venture Capital’s $40 million fund earmarked for around 20 investments over the next few years. We’ve been working in the start-up space for decades.”

“Watch this space. We have plans for continued growth internationally,” said fellow co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes.

“We're really keen to foster the increase of women represented in the IT industry and we're really keen to encourage the ecosystem that supports tech founders in the Waikato and New Zealand.”

With almost a year at Company-X Reseller News Women in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Awards finalist Sara Bahr is one of its newest recruits.

Being nominated for an award and attending the accompanying gala dinner to mix with other women in the industry was one of the highlights of her time at the company.

“I was attracted to the company because of the range and quality of the work it does, as well as its positive work culture,” the software developer said.

Bahr started with Company-X in New Zealand, and is now working from Australia.

“Company-X stands out with its excellent software engineers, and their drive to success and building quality products,” Bahr said.

Senior software developer Rob Scovell has been an integral part of the Company-X team since its inception in 2012.

“I hadn't met David before but he pulled me to one side at the Innes 48 business start-up competition and asked if I was interested in joining Company-X! David and Jeremy personally invited me to join,” Scovell said.

He has worked from Company-X’s Hamilton office, and from the Waikato, the UK and now Thailand.

“I was immediately impressed with what they were doing from the start.”

Scovell said the quality of management at every level of Company-X made it stand out.

His favourite memory from the last decade was taking centre place in a software superheroes promotional video filmed for the Westpac Waikato Business Awards at which Company-X took home two awards.

“The entire Company-X family on the stage at the Waikato Business Awards was beautiful,” said software team lead and engineer Arno van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk has been supported in his career growth and stepped into the role of team leader last year.

Van Niekerk said he had too many favourite Company-X memories to name but winning both the Service Excellence and Global Operator Awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018 tops them.

“The people, the work and the clients, attracted me to Company-X,” van Niekerk said.

He is also a team leader.

“Our people make Company-X stand out.”

DevOps and Solutions Architect Rachel Primrose, Bahr’s fellow Women in ICT Awards finalist, joined the Company-X team four years ago.

“I was attracted to Company-X by the variety of work within the role and the people,” said Primrose from her Queenstown home.

“The experience of learning about the application of software in so many different industries was also a big drawcard.”

Primrose has been impressed by the high level of skill in the Company-X team.

Asked what advice he would give anyone considering applying to join Company-X, Scovell said: “Do it! You won't regret being part of something truly excellent!”

“Just do it,” added van Niekerk.

“You will see a multitude of different problems to solve,” Primrose said.

“Expect kind-hearted people who are driven towards producing excellent work and building a safe and encouraging work environment,” Bahr said.

