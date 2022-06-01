Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Competition And Regulatory Law Specialists Promoted To Russell McVeagh Partnership

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 6:36 am
Press Release: Russel McVeagh

Leading law firm Russell McVeagh today announced it has promoted two of its Competition and Regulatory law specialists to partner* – Bradley Aburn and Petra Carey.

Petra and Bradley are both home-grown talents who began their careers at Russell McVeagh and have since returned to the firm across the last few years following experience gained at top global firms. Their appointments enhance the firm's pre-eminent team, which includes partners Troy Pilkington, Craig Shrive and Tim Clarke, in the field of competition and regulatory law in Aotearoa.

Board Chair Allison Arthur-Young says, "Petra and Bradley play key leadership roles in our Competition and Regulatory practice group. They each started their career with us over a decade ago, and following extensive experience in Europe, in recent years they've both returned to the firm to further strengthen our offering for clients on all aspects of competition and regulatory law."

Bradley Aburn

Bradley returned to the firm in 2019 having spent over five years working at Slaughter and May in both their London and Brussels offices and has extensive experience in advising clients on matters relating to mergers/acquisitions (M&A), competition law investigations, Commerce Commission market studies, joint ventures and collaborative activities, competitor collaborations and partnering arrangements, syndication, internal competition and consumer law compliance programmes and other regulatory issues (including electricity regulation).

From his time practising in Europe, Bradley gained experience in advising on the full ambit of European competition law issues and coordinating merger control filings in multiple jurisdictions on large global transactions. Bradley draws on this international experience to provide a unique perspective on New Zealand issues where there may be a lack of domestic precedent.

Petra Carey

Petra has over ten years' experience advising clients on complex competition and regulatory matters in New Zealand, the UK and Europe across a range of industries. Prior to re-joining Russell McVeagh, Petra spent over six years working at Clifford Chance LLP in London and then as competition counsel at a leading technology private equity firm.

Since returning to the firm, Petra has advised on the competition law aspects of a number of M&A transactions before the Commerce Commission, clients in relation to a Commerce Commission market study and a cartel investigation, as well as advising extensively on regulatory matters, including being heavily involved in the work underpinning the future Three Waters legislation and economic regulatory framework.

Both Petra and Bradley play a significant role in the many accolades Russell McVeagh's Competition and Regulatory team has been recognised with in recent years, including a top ranking in Chambers & Partners 2022 Asia-Pacific guide for Competition/Antitrust and being ranked in the highest category by the Global Competition Review’s GCR 100. The firm was also recently recognised as a finalist for 'Regional Firm of the Year – the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa' for having an outstandingly successful 2021 in terms of the quality and quantity of its competition work at the Global Competition Review 2022 Awards.

The firm congratulates these two new partners on their appointment.

*Subject to Law Society requirements.

