Derailment A Reminder Of Workplace Health And Safety Hazards

The union representing rail workers says three of its members were fortunate to escape serious injuries after a derailment.

A KiwiRail DC-class locomotive was derailed at St Johns, central Auckland, at 1.25am this morning.

Three KiwiRail staff members aboard the locomotive were injured in the incident: a Locomotive Engineer, a Rail Operator and a trainee Rail Operator.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson confirmed the three staff members were Rail and Maritime Transport Union members.

Mr Butson says there was relief that there had been no serious injuries and the union would support the affected workers and their colleagues.

He says the cause of the accident will be the subject of investigation and the RMTU would assist in any way possible.

Mr Butson says the accident is a reminder of the dangers faced by rail workers every day and the need for an ongoing focus on health and safety in the workplace.

