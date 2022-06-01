The Queen-tessential Bottomless Brunch

Dr Rudi’s is at it again with some viaduct vibrance, this time spicing up your weekend with a one-off bottomless brunch hosted by Auckland’s favourite drag queens from Caluzzi Cabaret!

As temps are droppin’ corks will be poppin’ at this 4-course feed with a side of sass, as the most badass drag queens in the 09 perform and host throughout the morning.

Arrive to fab frocks, feeds and risqué deeds, then in between performances get treated to a bevy of delicious brunch staples including toasted granola with Greek yoghurt, warm Danishes, toasted ciabatta buns with bacon and rocket, eggs Benedict and mixed fresh fruit skewers with Hershey’s chocolate sauce. All washed down with as many mimosas (or juice) as you can muster during a tantalising two hours of glitz and glam.

Doors open from 9:30am on Saturday, 11 June and she’ll be all-go from 10am-12pm. Tickets are $69pp with $5 from every sale being donated to Te Ngākau Kahukura, helping support rainbow organisations. Bookings essential.

Follow @drrudis on Instagram and make a booking via their website here: https://drrudis.co.nz/events/drag-brunch/

