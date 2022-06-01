Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Train Derailment - TAIC Investigating

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the train derailment in Auckland today [1 June 2022].

The inquiry will focus on the circumstances and causes of the accident with a view to avoiding similar occurrences in the future, rather than to ascribe blame.

“The circumstances reported to TAIC were that a solitary locomotive was travelling from the Ports of Auckland to Westfield,” said Acting Chief Investigator of Accidents, Naveen Kozhuppakalam.

“At about 1:30am it derailed and rolled onto its side at the Tamaki rail siding on the North Island Main trunk. Two of the three crew suffered minor injury.

“The Commission has appointed a team of two investigators. Their initial work will be to record information about the accident scene and start gathering other records such as photos, videos, and location data.

“We will examine the locomotive, along with data about it and its history, performance, maintenance, design.

“The operating environment is always of interest, including rail layout, weather, operating company safety system and organisational culture, and regulatory matters.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transport Accident Investigation Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard...

MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>


Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 