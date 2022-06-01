Auckland Train Derailment - TAIC Investigating

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the train derailment in Auckland today [1 June 2022].

The inquiry will focus on the circumstances and causes of the accident with a view to avoiding similar occurrences in the future, rather than to ascribe blame.

“The circumstances reported to TAIC were that a solitary locomotive was travelling from the Ports of Auckland to Westfield,” said Acting Chief Investigator of Accidents, Naveen Kozhuppakalam.

“At about 1:30am it derailed and rolled onto its side at the Tamaki rail siding on the North Island Main trunk. Two of the three crew suffered minor injury.

“The Commission has appointed a team of two investigators. Their initial work will be to record information about the accident scene and start gathering other records such as photos, videos, and location data.

“We will examine the locomotive, along with data about it and its history, performance, maintenance, design.

“The operating environment is always of interest, including rail layout, weather, operating company safety system and organisational culture, and regulatory matters.”

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

© Scoop Media

