Design Builders Open Two New Show Homes

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Design Builders

The Design Builders team has been hard at work in Hamilton and Pukekohe, putting the finishing touches on two beautiful show homes that are now open for the general public to view.

Waikato Vision at 5 Rivercove Lane in Hamilton and The Manor at 14 Calcutta Road in Pukekohe are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm, giving the general public a chance to view what’s possible when you take advantage of the latest architectural advancements.

Waikato Vision boasts a beautifully clean exterior with striking vertical and horizontal cladding, while the interior is equally as stunning with timber features, concrete flooring, feature windows, and an arch motif throughout.

According to Jeff Mara, Waikato Vision in Hamilton is a must-see show home.

“Design Builders has spent a considerable amount of time looking at the latest architectural advancements to incorporate them into a home that stands out from the crowd.”

The Manor in Pukekohe also can’t help but lure you in for a closer look. This beautiful show home has thermally modified pine and Mansion brick cladding with cedar fascia and a copper entry feature.

“There’s real attention to detail and quality materials throughout,” Jeff says.

This entertainer’s paradise also boasts raked ceilings in the kitchen, a living area that flows through a pillarless corner to a louvred-covered outdoor entertainment area, and luxurious fittings throughout to add feelings of grandeur.

“Our popular show homes give you the opportunity to explore and enjoy some wonderful homes created by Design Builders. Be inspired by the latest architectural ideas and surprising features that can make life enjoyable.”

For a free, no-obligation discussion about building your new dream home or information on the show homes in Hamilton and Pukekohe, call Jeff Marra at Design Builders today on 027 488 0044 or email jeff.marra@designbuilders.co.nz.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

