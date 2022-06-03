Starias Align Between Hyundai And St John

Thursday, 2 June 2022 - Following in the deep tyre marks of the last 17 years of support, Hyundai New Zealand is handing over a Staria to St John today.

Hyundai New Zealand CEO Andy Sinclair says the Staria is the latest in a long line of vehicles provided to the charity since 2005. “As a 100% Kiwi owned company, we are committed to supporting Kiwi communities. St John plays an essential role in delivering care to the New Zealand public, so we are pleased to help out in this way. The new Staria will be a valuable asset to St John’s, enabling them to transport supplies.”

St John relies on a wide-ranging fleet of vehicles to maintain its world-class emergency ambulance service.

Stuart Cockburn, St John General Manager Ambulance Operations – North, comments, “St John is humbled to receive the donation of a logistics support vehicle from Hyundai. These vehicles carry important supplies to and from ambulance stations around the country and are a vital component in the service delivery chain at St John. St John offers a heartfelt thank you to Hyundai for this generous gift and contribution to the wellbeing of everyone we serve.”

Hyundai has supplied St John with over 350 vehicles since the relationship was formed back in 2005.

