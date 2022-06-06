Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Novotech Sponsors Endpoints ASCO 2022 Expert Panel On Accelerating Oncology Clinical Trials In China

Monday, 6 June 2022, 5:17 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO which has recently expanded its services to the US, is sponsoring the Endpoints ASCO 22 "Accelerating clinical development in China and the US".

Register here https://asco22.endpts.com/
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
11:00am - 11:45am ET (1:00 - 1:45 local time)
Novotech Booth at ASCO #14115

The virtual session will cover the latest on the clinical trial landscape and infrastructure in China and includes Novotech's DCT partner, Obvio Health, on DCT strategies for patient-centric, oncology study design and execution.

According to the Endpoints ASCO session: "China and the US are the world's largest oncology research destinations, and the clinical research bridge between them supports accelerated clinical development from early to late phase trials while ensuring the inclusion of MRCT data packages in future regulatory applications. With experienced clinical teams in both regions, Novotech will share real-world success strategies for biotechs undertaking global clinical development programs."

The expert panel features:
- Jin Li, Professor of the Department of Oncology, Shanghai East Hospital
- Peter Luo, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Adagene
- Vivian Gu, Head of CDR China CMO Novotech
- Nancy Snowden, Head of US Operations, Novotech
- Susan Dallabrida, CEO and Chairman SPRIM, ObvioHealth

Moderated by: Arsalan Arif, Publisher & Founder Endpoints News

China offers a compelling solution for expedited clinical trials especially in oncology with its vast patient populations and world-class KLOs.

According to Global Data whitepaper: EVOLUTION OF CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION COMPARED TO THE US AND THE EU5*, over the past 5 years the growth of oncology trials (CAGR of 25%) in China outpaced other countries. This growth was associated with a significant increase in cancer incidence, development of innovative products by domestic companies, focus on immuno-oncology, and leadership in cell therapy. China also recorded the largest number of new trials, followed by the US. In China, the number of new trials doubled during 2017-2021. Notably, China's regulatory reforms have accelerated drug approval by reducing the overall review and process. In addition, over the last five years more 70,000 new clinical trials were registered in the APAC region, the US, and the EU5. The APAC region was the largest contributor, with more than 50% of the trials followed by the US (29%) and the EU5 (17%).

The APAC region has become the preferred destination for conducting clinical trials due to its large patient population, ease of regulatory compliance, low cost of conducting studies, high-quality standards and the presence of top clinical institutions acting as sites. Earlier this month, Novotech announced the acquisition of US CRO, NCGS as part of a US service expansion program for its global base of clients. Novotech, which has a reputation for delivering full-service, high-quality expedited clinical trials in Asia-Pacific, can now offer its biotech clients clinical services in the US to support later phase global studies.

NCGS was established in 1984 in South Carolina and has a workforce of about 300 professionals across the US.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said: "This is a strategic move to provide US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs."
"Clients will receive seamless service, with a unified approach to systems and SOPs," Moller said. Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

With more than 2,000 highly experienced professionals, clients benefit from strong site and Key Opinion Leader relationships, deep regulatory expertise, and the ability to accelerate clinical trials across the Asia Pacific and in particular China. Novotech recently announced a partnership and investment in tech firm Prospection to support accelerated clinical trials with healthcare data analytics using real-world data. Novotech has also partnered with virtual research organisation ObvioHealth to expedite trials leveraging remote technologies. This patient-centric approach improves subject retention and allows sponsors to reach populations outside major cities for clinical trial participation.

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
