Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supie Announces Tax Free Produce This June, As The Online Supermarket Turns One

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: Supie

Grocery alternative Supie is celebrating its first birthday this June and to celebrate is giving its customers 15 percent off all fresh produce for the month.

Supie applauds the government for continuing the conversation in response to the Commerce Commission report, however believes the action taken is not going to help consumers' pockets today.

So in response, for the entire month of June, Supie wants to give back to its members and will be returning 15 per cent GST to members accounts off produce purchases for the entire month to spend as Supie cash for their next shop.

Supie founder Sarah Balle says customers often compare Supie prices to those of the major retailers and despite only being in business for 12 months, with minimal buying power, Supie does offer a similar price to the duopoly.

“That’s got to get you thinking, doesn't it; how we are able to do this when we are such new entrant.. So to mark our first birthday we really want to thank our customers for their loyalty. We want to thank them for their support by offering no GST on produce as part of our a mission to make the food industry fairer.” Says Sarah.

The online supermarket has gone from strength to strength during its first 12 months of trading delivering tens of thousands of orders and more than half a million units.

Memberships continue to rise with them recently hitting over 23,000, and the product range continues to grow, with 6,000 items now available- including recently added beer, wines and spirits. Supie’s no waste model has also saved over 12.5 tonnes of food from landfill during the first year of trading.

Sarah launched Supie with a vision to provide a supplier-friendly and customer-focused approach to food retailing, and in a year dominated by skyrocketing food prices and the Commerce Commission inquiry into the supermarket duopoly, she has emerged a champion for fairness.

“Becoming a new player in the grocery industry is no easy feat, but with lots of hard work, determination and a little kiwi ingenuity, we're incredibly proud of how far we've come. We're really excited for the future of Supie, and look forward to continuing to bring a fairer, more transparent way to shop for your groceries." Says Sarah.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Supie on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 