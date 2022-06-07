Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mandiant Introduces Digital Risk Protection Solution

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 11:52 am
Press Release: Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) has today announced the launch of its digital risk protection solution that harnesses the power of the Mandiant Advantage multi-vendor XDR platform to enable an intelligence-led view of an organisation’s global attack surface and business-impacting activity on the deep and dark web. The solution is comprised of Mandiant offerings and is designed to allow security leaders to proactively mitigate threats before they disrupt business operations. As part of today’s launch, Mandiant also announced the general availability of Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring, a new module available within Mandiant Advantage and a key driver of Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution.

Mandiant Digital Risk Protection

For most public and private sector businesses, gaining external visibility into malicious activity and exposed assets can be extremely challenging. Yet, even with this insight, organisations can remain vulnerable to cyber attacks without the right resources and talent to effectively manage, monitor and investigate security alerts.

Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution solves this problem by providing organisations visibility outside of their network, including high risk attack vectors, malicious orchestration from the deep and dark web as well as campaign execution on the open web. Comprised of Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring, Mandiant Advantage Attack Surface Management and Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence, Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution is available as both a standalone, self-managed solution and comprehensive professional service.

With Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution, security leaders are able to gain:

  • Visibility into external exposure and targeting: Identify vulnerabilities and gain insight on risk factors impacting the extended enterprise and supply chain through attack surface mapping and deep and dark web activity monitoring.
  • Threat analysis and risk identification: Proactively protect against eminent threats by understanding which threat actors are targeting the organisation, what they are after (financial gain, espionage or other) and how they are planning to attack.
  • Cyber threat intelligence driven prioritization: Confidently prioritize defensive measures and investments by leveraging threat intelligence derived from Mandiant frontline investigations, expertise and in-depth analysis.

Introducing Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring

A new module within Mandiant Advantage, Digital Threat Monitoring is designed to continuously monitor the internet––including the deep and dark web, blogs, underground markets, social media, paste sites and more––to help organisations uncover chatter about their brand, senior executives, technology resources and third-party suppliers/partners. Users benefit from early threat notification of an impending attack or an existing undetected data or credential leak, allowing for faster response and remediation.

Digital Threat Monitoring is backed by Mandiant threat intelligence and is an essential part of Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution. Additionally, like most Mandiant offerings, Digital Threat Monitoring can be delivered as both a stand-alone product and managed service, allowing organisations regardless of size and cyber maturity level to help stay relentless and ahead of threats.

“Internal attack surface visibility is no longer good enough. To stay relentless against increasingly sophisticated and persistent cyber attacks, defenders must gain insight into the external attack surface as well,” said Chris Key, Chief Product Officer, Mandiant. “Driven by Mandiant’s frontline intelligence and expertise, Digital Threat Monitoring and Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution empower defenders to quickly and easily transform insight into action to mitigate risk and help stay ahead of threats."

As part of the digital risk protection launch, Mandiant is offering a limited time bundle of Threat Intelligence Security Operations, Digital Threat Monitoring and Attack Surface Management in a single SKU at a significant, pre-set discount.

To learn more about Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution and Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring, visit Mandiant at RSA Conference on June 6-9, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth N5955, for interactive demonstrations.

Resources:

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organisations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organisations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mandiant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 