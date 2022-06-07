Mandiant Introduces Digital Risk Protection Solution

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) has today announced the launch of its digital risk protection solution that harnesses the power of the Mandiant Advantage multi-vendor XDR platform to enable an intelligence-led view of an organisation’s global attack surface and business-impacting activity on the deep and dark web. The solution is comprised of Mandiant offerings and is designed to allow security leaders to proactively mitigate threats before they disrupt business operations. As part of today’s launch, Mandiant also announced the general availability of Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring, a new module available within Mandiant Advantage and a key driver of Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution.

Mandiant Digital Risk Protection

For most public and private sector businesses, gaining external visibility into malicious activity and exposed assets can be extremely challenging. Yet, even with this insight, organisations can remain vulnerable to cyber attacks without the right resources and talent to effectively manage, monitor and investigate security alerts.

Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution solves this problem by providing organisations visibility outside of their network, including high risk attack vectors, malicious orchestration from the deep and dark web as well as campaign execution on the open web. Comprised of Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring, Mandiant Advantage Attack Surface Management and Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence, Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution is available as both a standalone, self-managed solution and comprehensive professional service.

With Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution, security leaders are able to gain:

Visibility into external exposure and targeting : Identify vulnerabilities and gain insight on risk factors impacting the extended enterprise and supply chain through attack surface mapping and deep and dark web activity monitoring.

: Identify vulnerabilities and gain insight on risk factors impacting the extended enterprise and supply chain through attack surface mapping and deep and dark web activity monitoring. Threat analysis and risk identification : Proactively protect against eminent threats by understanding which threat actors are targeting the organisation, what they are after (financial gain, espionage or other) and how they are planning to attack.

: Proactively protect against eminent threats by understanding which threat actors are targeting the organisation, what they are after (financial gain, espionage or other) and how they are planning to attack. Cyber threat intelligence driven prioritization: Confidently prioritize defensive measures and investments by leveraging threat intelligence derived from Mandiant frontline investigations, expertise and in-depth analysis.

Introducing Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring

A new module within Mandiant Advantage, Digital Threat Monitoring is designed to continuously monitor the internet––including the deep and dark web, blogs, underground markets, social media, paste sites and more––to help organisations uncover chatter about their brand, senior executives, technology resources and third-party suppliers/partners. Users benefit from early threat notification of an impending attack or an existing undetected data or credential leak, allowing for faster response and remediation.

Digital Threat Monitoring is backed by Mandiant threat intelligence and is an essential part of Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution. Additionally, like most Mandiant offerings, Digital Threat Monitoring can be delivered as both a stand-alone product and managed service, allowing organisations regardless of size and cyber maturity level to help stay relentless and ahead of threats.

“Internal attack surface visibility is no longer good enough. To stay relentless against increasingly sophisticated and persistent cyber attacks, defenders must gain insight into the external attack surface as well,” said Chris Key, Chief Product Officer, Mandiant. “Driven by Mandiant’s frontline intelligence and expertise, Digital Threat Monitoring and Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution empower defenders to quickly and easily transform insight into action to mitigate risk and help stay ahead of threats."

As part of the digital risk protection launch, Mandiant is offering a limited time bundle of Threat Intelligence Security Operations, Digital Threat Monitoring and Attack Surface Management in a single SKU at a significant, pre-set discount.

To learn more about Mandiant’s digital risk protection solution and Mandiant Advantage Digital Threat Monitoring, visit Mandiant at RSA Conference on June 6-9, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth N5955, for interactive demonstrations.

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organisations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organisations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

