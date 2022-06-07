Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

For Every Special Occasion And Celebration, Yowie Puts The SURPRISE In Party

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 5:20 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Yowie Group, the confectionary company that brings families sustainably sourced sweet treats combined with a unique educational experience, is excited to help kids and families celebrate all sorts of special occasions this year. From birthdays to holidays to cozy winter get-togethers and more, Yowie is eager to help kids and families put the SURPRISE in each party. Make each party memorable for the kids in your life with Yowie's surprise-inside chocolate eggs, Yowie-themed crafts and decor, fanciful Yowie-inspired recipes, cartoons, games and more.

"The year is full of opportunities to celebrate, and the best way to add a surprise to any gathering or party is with Yowie," said Yowie Group's Global CMO, Cynthia Thayer. "Whether it's a casual get-together, a special holiday celebration or a birthday party, having some Yowie for the kids is a great way to make them feel special and keep them entertained.

In addition to keeping kids happy with a clean-label chocolate treat while helping them learn a little something about endangered species, families can visit YowieWorld.com for loads of party ideas and free party-themed downloadables. We've come up with all sorts of creative and interactive things for parties including invitations, party hats, so many party games, and much more.

What are some ways to party with Yowie?

Yowie is dedicated to making any party memorable and encourages fans to visit https://yowieworld.com/ for more fun, free and engaging activities.

Yowie surprise-inside chocolates provide an interactive experience that collectors and fans enjoy all year long. By providing delicious, sustainably sourced, 100% milk chocolate free from GMOs, gluten, nuts, palm oil and artificial coloring and flavors AND the surprise and delight of discovering which collectible is inside each Yowie egg, it's the perfect way to put the surprise into any party.

To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current Superpower collection, visit www.yowieworld.com, find them on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy and educational craft projects and games on their YouTube channel and on Pinterest. Collectors can leverage the ‘Yowie Collector' app to keep track of their growing collection by downloading the free app on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Albertson's, Meijer, SuperValu, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Food Lion, Casey's, Circle K and many more. Check the store locator at YowieWorld.com to find a location near you.

