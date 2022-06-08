Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Report Reveals “Tech Tipping-point,” New Zealand Falling Behind In Digital Performance

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 6:16 am
Press Release: TUANZ

New Zealand is not keeping pace with the rest of the world on key measures of digital economic performance and must take investment in digital skills capability and capacity seriously to avoid falling off a tech tipping point, new report shows.

According to ‘Aotearoa’s Digital Priorities in 2022’ – a report from the Technology Users Association of New Zealand (TUANZ), supported by the global ‘Network Readiness Index’ (NRI), New Zealand currently ranks 42nd in the world for overall access to technology, 56th on cyber security, 62nd for high tech exports and 69th on medium and high-tech manufacturing. Measures that have seen the country drop from 16th to 20th place on the NTI overall between 2020 and 2021; seven places behind Australia.

The report, which also surveyed the priorities and concerns of New Zealand’s digital business leaders, reveals that Kiwi companies are facing shortages in hardware, tech products and digitally skilled workers. Moreover, current technical resources were ‘stretched’, with leaders sighting the skills gap, retention of staff, attracting talent and ‘getting people in the door quick enough’ as the biggest technology challenges their organisation will face this year.

Business leaders conceded that New Zealand currently lacks the scale and capital required to invest or adopt new technologies in many sectors.

Craig Young CEO of TUANZ said, “we know there is around $46 Billion dollars of economic value that could be added to New Zealand’s GDP by 2030 by unleashing digital transformation in our non-tech companies, but if we continue to stall against competing nations, it will become much harder to unlock that value.”

Cyber security was another key concern. In 2021, 8,831 incidents were reported to CERT NZ, a 13% increase on 2020. Fifteen percent of these incidents reported to CERT NZ included direct financial loss, with a combined total value of $16.8 million. But with 3.5 million global cyber security jobs unfilled in 2021, New Zealand was part of an international scramble to onshore tech talent.

“New Zealand must find ways to bring new skills into the industry or risk an ongoing brake on the aspirations of our companies to compete in this increasingly digital world. While we will always need to bring skills in from offshore, our companies and Government also need to be aligned in developing home grown talent, especially in underrepresented groups such as women, Māori and Pasifika.” he said.

Business leaders agreed that there is a huge untapped national labour market that could benefit from some tighter and more accessible vocational opportunities.

Lindsay Zwart, Chief Enterprise Officer of Vodafone NZ (who sponsored this report), says that a focus on customer outcomes and new tech can help to mitigate some of these issues. “Business leaders are being affected by talent shortages and supply chain delays but can drive efficiencies by using cloud and SAAS based services which reduce reliance on in-country resources and hardware. We can work to serve our customer needs with data driven decision making and ambitious planning, which comes from acting with empathy towards customers. Placing ourselves in the shoes of the customer will guide where monetary investment is most important.

New Zealand’s year on year ranking in the Network Readiness Index – which ranks the world’s 130 most ‘network ready markets’

Network Readiness Index

(NRI) Measure

2020 Ranking

2021

Ranking

+/-

Overall NRI Ranking1620+ 4
Technology Pillar2024+ 4
Access (overall)1642+26
Mobile Tariffs1832+14
Households with internet access2436+12
International internet bandwidth1634+18
Content (overall)1214+2
Mobile apps development1820+2
Future Technologies (overall)2931+3
Investment in emerging technology1919-
Adoption of emerging technologies1818-
Computer software spending5545-10
People Pillar1517+2
Active mobile broadband subscriptions1979+60
Business (overall)1721+4
Firms with a website1714+3
Government promotion of investment in emerging tech3434-
Government online services1010-
Governance Pillar78+1
Trust (overall)911+2
Cybersecurity3856+18
Regulation (overall)1617+1
Regulation quality43-1
ICT regulatory environment8039-41
Ecommerce legislation11-
Inclusion (overall)24+2
Rural gap in digital payments3938-1
Impact Pillar2426+2
Economy (overall)3844+6
High tech exports5062+12
Medium and high-tech manufacturing8269-13

Source: “The Network Readiness Index 2021, Shaping the Global Recovery”, Portulans Institute https://networkreadinessindex.org/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TUANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 