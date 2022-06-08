New Energy Leaders Set To Make Their Mark

The BusinessNZ Energy Council welcomes two new Co-Chairs of the Young Energy Professionals Network (YEPN).

YEPN members Elliott Powell (Genesis Energy Ltd.) and Esther Tomkinson (Mercury NZ Ltd.) will start in their new roles officially this week. BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) Executive Director Tina Schirr says the pair are well suited to the task.

"Elliott and Esther bring with them fresh insights and experience and diversity to the leadership which will serve the New Zealand energy sector well, as we work to solve the complex issues of our time.

"It is fantastic to see these young professionals take on this leadership opportunity to make their mark on the YEPN, continue to advocate with BEC and contribute to the World Energy Council."

The new Co-Chairs look forward to enhancing the experience of young professionals entering the energy sector, to build long-term sector health and increase its contribution to Aotearoa’s future.

Their combined focus will be on educating people on the broad range of career opportunities within the sector, while continuing to help members build their networks and broaden their skillsets. Both Co-Chairs aim to have members recognised as future industry leaders, and will ensure that opportunities the sector provides encourage a diverse future workforce.

Schirr says the pair have worked closely with outgoing Co-Chairs Harsharan Singh and Mark Todoroff for months to ensure a smooth transition.

"While we say thank you to Harsharan and Mark who have been in these roles since 2019, it is not farewell. Their contribution to the network will continue as advisors to the Board."

"I am proud of what our young energy professionals have accomplished to date and look forward to seeing more great work from YEPN under this new leadership."

