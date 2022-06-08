Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Energy Leaders Set To Make Their Mark

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 6:48 am
Press Release: Business NZ

The BusinessNZ Energy Council welcomes two new Co-Chairs of the Young Energy Professionals Network (YEPN).

YEPN members Elliott Powell (Genesis Energy Ltd.) and Esther Tomkinson (Mercury NZ Ltd.) will start in their new roles officially this week. BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) Executive Director Tina Schirr says the pair are well suited to the task.

"Elliott and Esther bring with them fresh insights and experience and diversity to the leadership which will serve the New Zealand energy sector well, as we work to solve the complex issues of our time.

"It is fantastic to see these young professionals take on this leadership opportunity to make their mark on the YEPN, continue to advocate with BEC and contribute to the World Energy Council."

The new Co-Chairs look forward to enhancing the experience of young professionals entering the energy sector, to build long-term sector health and increase its contribution to Aotearoa’s future.

Their combined focus will be on educating people on the broad range of career opportunities within the sector, while continuing to help members build their networks and broaden their skillsets. Both Co-Chairs aim to have members recognised as future industry leaders, and will ensure that opportunities the sector provides encourage a diverse future workforce.

Schirr says the pair have worked closely with outgoing Co-Chairs Harsharan Singh and Mark Todoroff for months to ensure a smooth transition.

"While we say thank you to Harsharan and Mark who have been in these roles since 2019, it is not farewell. Their contribution to the network will continue as advisors to the Board."

"I am proud of what our young energy professionals have accomplished to date and look forward to seeing more great work from YEPN under this new leadership."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 