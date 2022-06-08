Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Fruit And Vegetable Growers Serious About Addressing Climate Change

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 9:37 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Horticulture New Zealand, as a partner He Waka Eke Noa, supports the partnership’s recommendations.

‘Growers are serious about addressing climate change and want to do the right thing’, says HortNZ strategy and policy manager, Michelle Sands.

‘Fruit and vegetables are recognized as the food type with the lowest emissions. New Zealand’s commercial fruit and vegetable growers are proud of supplying healthy food that has low emissions.’

‘The New Zealand fruit and vegetable sector recognises that it is more challenging for the meat and milk sectors to manage emissions from their farming systems. We have worked collaboratively within He Waka Eke Noa to find an approach to help New Zealand farmers and growers adapt and transition. This is so they can continue to produce healthy food for New Zealand and international consumers, while generating fewer emissions and supporting more sequestration from native bush.’

Go here to view He Waka Eke Noa’s recommendations: https://hewakaekenoa.nz/

