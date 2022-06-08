Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Introduces ‘Small Steps’ Via The Monkeys Aotearoa

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: The Monkeys Aotearoa

Launching the next chapter in Ben and Amy’s story, ASB is back with ‘Small Steps’ a new brand campaign featuring one of New Zealand’s favourite on-screen couples as they take small steps to achieve their goals.

Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, the campaign is designed to bring to life ASB’s purpose to accelerate financial progress for all New Zealanders. ‘Small Steps’ coincides with the bank continuing its journey to improve the financial wellbeing of customers and communities, having turned purpose into action.

The campaign is underpinned by a body of work aimed at driving a behaviour shift that empowers customers to take a course of action to positively influence their financial wellbeing, delivered through ASB’s customer channels, tools and support.

ASB recently unveiled Gamechanger, an eight-part minisodes series with TVNZ, where customers can see the power of ASB’s support in action. An updated ASB MoneySpace hub has also gone live, including a wide range of inspiration and support tools.

ASB Customer Outcomes and Advocacy GM, Rosalyn Clarke, says: “Our research indicates that 41% of customers have less than $1,000 in savings, whilst 37% of customers are living pay-day to pay-day so the need for ASB to play an active role in helping our customers has never been greater.

“ASB Gamechanger showcases some of the financial wellbeing tools we have available for inspiring and empowering our customers to make positive changes that will improve their financial wellbeing, and there is even more to come in this space.”

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, adds: “We all know that working on your finances can be hard, sometimes a little intimidating, often leaving you feeling not completely in control. That’s why focusing on taking small, regular steps (with a little encouragement along the way) can help you achieve your goals, helping you to live life one step ahead.”

“So how do you show that? Well, by showing that Ben’s perseverance pays off, and no matter how long it takes, success (and your ultimate goal) is possible.”

‘Small Steps’ is set to run in New Zealand across broadcast, OOH and online.

To view ASB’s ‘Small Steps’ campaign film visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CK3yuKHqhg

Campaign Credits:

Client: ASB

GM Marketing (Acting): Sumi King

Chapter Lead – Consumer Marketing: Vanessa Morris

Brand Lead: Elle Lee

Brand Campaigns Manager: Shem Baua

GM Customer Outcomes and Advocacy: Rosalyn Clarke

Creative Agency: The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song

Media Agencies: Dentsu, Acquire & Search Republic

Production Company: FINCH

Director: Alex Roberts

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Monkeys Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 