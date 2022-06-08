ASB Introduces ‘Small Steps’ Via The Monkeys Aotearoa

Launching the next chapter in Ben and Amy’s story, ASB is back with ‘Small Steps’ a new brand campaign featuring one of New Zealand’s favourite on-screen couples as they take small steps to achieve their goals.

Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, the campaign is designed to bring to life ASB’s purpose to accelerate financial progress for all New Zealanders. ‘Small Steps’ coincides with the bank continuing its journey to improve the financial wellbeing of customers and communities, having turned purpose into action.

The campaign is underpinned by a body of work aimed at driving a behaviour shift that empowers customers to take a course of action to positively influence their financial wellbeing, delivered through ASB’s customer channels, tools and support.

ASB recently unveiled Gamechanger, an eight-part minisodes series with TVNZ, where customers can see the power of ASB’s support in action. An updated ASB MoneySpace hub has also gone live, including a wide range of inspiration and support tools.

ASB Customer Outcomes and Advocacy GM, Rosalyn Clarke, says: “Our research indicates that 41% of customers have less than $1,000 in savings, whilst 37% of customers are living pay-day to pay-day so the need for ASB to play an active role in helping our customers has never been greater.

“ASB Gamechanger showcases some of the financial wellbeing tools we have available for inspiring and empowering our customers to make positive changes that will improve their financial wellbeing, and there is even more to come in this space.”

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, adds: “We all know that working on your finances can be hard, sometimes a little intimidating, often leaving you feeling not completely in control. That’s why focusing on taking small, regular steps (with a little encouragement along the way) can help you achieve your goals, helping you to live life one step ahead.”

“So how do you show that? Well, by showing that Ben’s perseverance pays off, and no matter how long it takes, success (and your ultimate goal) is possible.”

‘Small Steps’ is set to run in New Zealand across broadcast, OOH and online.

To view ASB’s ‘Small Steps’ campaign film visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CK3yuKHqhg

Campaign Credits:

Client: ASB

GM Marketing (Acting): Sumi King

Chapter Lead – Consumer Marketing: Vanessa Morris

Brand Lead: Elle Lee

Brand Campaigns Manager: Shem Baua

GM Customer Outcomes and Advocacy: Rosalyn Clarke

Creative Agency: The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song

Media Agencies: Dentsu, Acquire & Search Republic

Production Company: FINCH

Director: Alex Roberts

© Scoop Media

