Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

World Of WearableArt Lands At Wellington Airport

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

World of WearableArt lands at Wellington Airport photo Mark Tantrum featuring Axminstress, Kate MacKenzie, New Zealand

A taste of the World of WearableArt (WOW) has just landed at Wellington Airport.

Five award-winning entries from the WOW collection are now on public display in the airport terminal until showtime in September.

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell says the exhibit is already a major hit with the travelling public.

“It’s great to see people literally stopped in their tracks, and a constant stream of pictures and selfies being taken.”

WOW attracts an audience of 60,000 people and contributes up to $28 million to Wellington’s economy. It’s part of an exciting line-up of major events for Wellington over the next few months including Wellington on a Plate, Beervana, and the All Blacks vs Ireland test match.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase these incredible works of wearable art at Wellington Airport. The detail and storytelling each designer weaves into their creations is really quite remarkable,” says Natasha Gordon, Head of Marketing, WOW.

“The team at WOW can’t wait to reveal the 2022 finalists at the WOW Awards Show this Spring. We have some exciting treats in store for audience members.”

© Scoop Media

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

Contact Wellington Airport

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Science Media Centre: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
In a world-first, a New Zealand study has confirmed microplastics are present in Antarctica’s Ross Island region... More>>

Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


Fonterra: Announces Share Buyback Programme
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra) advises that it will allocate up to $50m to an on-market share buyback programme commencing 30 June 2022... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 