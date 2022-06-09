Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jasmax Appoints Robert Jahnke As Cultural Advisor

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: Jasmax

Jasmax has appointed Professor Robert Jahnke (Ngāi Taharora, Te Whānau a Iritekura, Te Whānau a Rakairoa o Ngāti Porou, Samoan-German-Irish) as te ao Māori Advisor to the Jasmax Board. Professor of Māori Visual Arts at Massey University, and considered one of Aotearoa’s leading Māori artists, Professor Jahnke, brings a wealth of knowledge in the education and arts sectors in Aotearoa. In his role, Jahnke will provide guidance to Jasmax as the practice continues to embed a bicultural approach to architecture and design.

Jasmax CEO, Sjoerd Post, says Jahnke’s appointment is reflective of Jasmax’s commitment to align with Te Tiriti o Waitangi as the foundation for authentic, meaningful design outcomes.

“We are delighted Robert is has agreed to collaborate with Jasmax and look forward to all the ways this will evolve. Robert shares our vision for a built environment that reflects Aotearoa’s bicultural foundation enshrined in Te Tiriti o Waitangi. I am personally excited to see how his deep knowledge of te ao Māori will contribute to the work we do over coming years:” Sjoerd Post.

Jahnke’s own work tackles issues of identity, colonisation, and intercultural exchange. Primarily a sculptor, he seeks to explore Māori creation narratives in a multidimensional way. Post says there is a synergy between Jahnke’s work and the built environment which will be valuable to explore. Jahnke and Jasmax already share history, as Jahnke designed the stained-glass windows for the contemporary marae, Rongomaraeroa, in Te Papa Tongarewa, one of Jasmax’s seminal projects.

In his advisory role, Jahnke will also provide mentorship to Waka Māia, Jasmax’s te ao Māori advisory group. Led by Principal Elisapeta Heta, Waka Māia is a team of Māori designers who facilitate engagement with mana whenua on projects. Recent projects Waka Māia have been instrumental in include the NZ Pavilion at Expo 2020, Dubai, and the reference designs for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s City Rail Link stations.

Jahnke says of the partnership, “Jasmax hold a holistic vision where people and place matter and are integral to the realisation of a built environment that aims to transform experience and shape culture. A vision embedded in Māori values in which te taiao is respected. I am humbled to be part of the journey towards creating an Aotearoa that truly reflects our unique place.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Jasmax on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Science Media Centre: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
In a world-first, a New Zealand study has confirmed microplastics are present in Antarctica’s Ross Island region... More>>

Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


Fonterra: Announces Share Buyback Programme
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra) advises that it will allocate up to $50m to an on-market share buyback programme commencing 30 June 2022... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 