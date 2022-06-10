Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

UK’s Octopus Energy Launches In NZ, Lighting The Way For A Sustainable Future

Friday, 10 June 2022, 6:25 am
Press Release: Octopus Energy Group

After attracting more than 3.5 million customers across nine countries, Octopus Energy has launched in New Zealand, giving Kiwis a low-cost option to keep warm this winter.

Founded in the UK in 2015, Octopus Energy has built its global reputation on championing renewables and clean energy technologies.

In New Zealand, Octopus Energy is offering discounted off-peak and half-price night rates to all its customers, giving Kiwis an appealing incentive to consume power in ways that are better for their wallets, and better for the planet. Octopus is also the only electricity company in the country which doesn’t charge low users a daily fixed fee.

“With Octopus, our customers will be able to keep their heat pumps on all night and pay half-price rates,” Margaret Cooney, Octopus Energy New Zealand’s Chief Customer Officer says.

“Power generally costs less to supply overnight – there’s less demand on networks, and a higher proportion comes from renewable sources. We’re just passing on that benefit.”

Octopus isn’t your typical electricity retailer. The company’s Intelligent Octopus smart tech, coming online for Kiwis within the next few months, will help them manage their electricity use without impacting their lifestyle.

Aiming to be the go-to power company for Kiwi EV owners, Octopus’s tech chooses the cheapest time to charge your EV on your behalf. Soon, those customers will enjoy the convenience of having public charging station fees added to their main power bill.

Octopus also offers New Zealand’s best solar buy-back rate, at 17c per kWh.

“New Zealand’s energy market is greener, smarter and cleaner than almost any other in the world. It’s a trailblazer with high ambitions, and so are we,” says Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group.

“Our technology will help New Zealand reach its goal of 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.”

