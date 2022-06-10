Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

My Food Bag Helps Foodies Recognise Matariki With A Collection Of Recipes Designed To Celebrate Local Produce

Friday, 10 June 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: My Food Bag

In celebration of Matariki and marking the start of the Māori New Year, My Food Bag has developed a collection of special Matariki recipes to help Kiwis celebrate local produce and encourage them to cook and gather together.

As part of the celebrations, My Food Bag has partnered with well-known television and radio host, and iconic Kiwi personality, Stacey Morrison to create and test the range of recipes, which includes her Chicken Hāngī Parcels with Broccoli & Watercress Béarnaise.

Stacey says Matariki is a time for celebration and rejuvenation of our practices, including things that we lost, or nearly lost, as well as providing the chance for us to really celebrate and embrace our seasons and enjoy seasonal kai – reka!

“It feels really special that Matariki is a public holiday now, thanks to the work of a lot of people. It’s unique to us here in Aotearoa. Where people would previously do a mid-winter Christmas, this resonates on a much deeper level,” said Stacey.

“Matariki gives us time to be in touch with our environment, to have a chance to reset, think about what’s happened, who we’ve lost and who’s missing, but we can plan ahead and look forward, and set our intentions for the year ahead.”

With something for everyone, the Matariki range also features Crispy Chicken Strips with Horopito Tartare & Moemoe Potatoes as part of the My Choice bag, Kiwi Lemon & Fennel Roasted Porchetta with Kūmara & Jus in the My Choice Gourmet offering and Premium Kiwi Lamb Roast with Buttered Greens & Gravy from Bargain Box.

To build a Matariki feast for the whole family to enjoy, other special dishes from My Food Bag’s Kitchen include Smoked Kahawai Dip & Crackers and a Kūmara Sourdough Loaf, which are available to order over next two weeks (deliveries 19 June and 26 June with orders due week prior), as well as Kūmara Doughnuts and a Chocolate Pastry Wreath available for delivery on 26 June.

To find out more and explore the delicious Matariki collection, visit myfoodbag.co.nz.

