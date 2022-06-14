Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kōhatu & The Sphere-Lighting Up The Winter Darkness In Parnell

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 12:28 am
Press Release: Parnell Business Association

Never before seen in Auckland, a new light sculpture will be residing in Parnell from 1-24 July for all to enjoy!

Each July, Parnell hosts a mid-winter light sculpture at Heard Park to provide Aucklanders with something their eyes have never seen before, with the goal of warming hearts, connecting friends and inviting families to feel awe- inspired.

This year’s light sculpture is Kōhatu & The Sphere, created by Fish Aberadi. Fish is a Hawke’s Bay artist working to enhance physical spaces and shift perspectives through the lens of his wood-based structures. The sphere in motion speaks directly to the underlying nature and order of the universe. Spheres in motion bend time, space and give us gravity. This piece seeks to replicate nature's miraculous harmony that gave rise to consciousness.

The arrival of Kōhatu & The Sphere will be celebrated with a Grand Opening Event from 5pm on 1 July. Viva Voce, Auckland's liveliest chamber choir will perform a selection of songs for the stars between 6-6.30pm. Along with the magic of the choir, the night will provide music to set the scene, a saxophonist to play you into the later hours, vouchers to some of Parnell’s local hospitality spots, as well as a coffee cart so guests can enjoy a hot cuppa to warm their insides whilst the event itself is warming their hearts.

With all that we as global citizens have experienced as a collective over these past few years, Parnell Business Association wishes to invite harmony and a rise in consciousness to their space that will encourage all and any who attend Kōhatu & The Sphere on Friday July 1st to ‘leave Parnell lighter’ than when they arrived.

From 5pm - 8pm on Friday July 1st. Heard Park Parnell is the space to be for enjoyment, expansion, excitement, culture, community and a coming together (safely) for all after the world has kept us apart for so many moons.

Kōhatu & The Sphere in Heard Park Parnell, day and night, for July only. See you and yours there!

This event is supported by the Local Activation Fund Programme, administered by Tataki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

