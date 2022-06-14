Covid Shuts More Doors

The effects of Covid-19 take its toll on yet another hospitality establishment as West Auckland dining institution The Tasting Shed confirms it is going into liquidation.

After more than a decade at the helm of the award-winning destination restaurant, owners Ganesh and Jo Raj have made the very difficult decision to wind up operations. The toll of the pandemic has become unsustainable with the restaurant no longer able to pay operating expenses, taxes and rent.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made this decision after exhausting all the financial options available to us. We tried hard to ride out the effects of the pandemic but the impact on hospitality has been too hard for us,” Ganesh says.

“The cost of goods and services have gone up significantly and there are fewer people to fill staffing vacancies, which is an industry-wide issue, there’s simply no light in sight.

“Like many others in this industry, the impacts of the last two years on our business have taken an immense toll on the mental health of myself and my family, a key factor in making this difficult decision.

“Paying our staff is a priority and we are in conversation with all outstanding creditors.

“Over the last decade the Tasting Shed has served more than half a million customers and been the wedding venue for 200 happy couples. We remain incredibly proud of what we achieved over this time and the role we’ve played in the West Auckland community and would like to take the opportunity to thank our team, our customers, and suppliers for the part they have played over the years.

“Most of all, we have had the honour of employing an extraordinary team of people over the last ten years who have worked tirelessly to create The Tasting Shed experience. They are the ones we are the most devastated to farewell.

“Looking ahead, I will continue to champion food education for regular people like me, teaching them how to cook on a budget. That is how I live my personal life and how I want to contribute to society. Food is a right and when you can feed yourself, your family, and your friends, you feel good about yourself and your place in the world.”

The Tasting Shed’s last day of trading was Sunday 12th June.

Liquidators Rogers Reidy have been appointed by the Tasting Shed. Further enquires can be directed to PVlasic@rodgersreidy.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

