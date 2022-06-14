IAG Confirms Executive Team Appointments

IAG New Zealand CEO, Amanda Whiting has today confirmed the final Executive team that will lead out IAG’s ambitious growth strategy.

Mrs Whiting says, “As the largest general insurer in New Zealand, our growth strategy is about remaining resolutely customer focused to ensure we are here to protect every Kiwi’s future.

“We now have the team in place to help us deliver this.”

The Executive team includes the appointment of three new roles:

Executive General Manager, Distribution

Paula ter Brake has been appointed into the role of Executive General Manager Distribution, effective from early September.

Ms ter Brake joins IAG from Tower where she was most recently Managing Director – Pacific & Chief Risk Officer.

She has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services and consulting industries, and has worked globally in retail banking, consumer lending and advisory, including a number of years as Global Mortgage Distribution Leader for GE Money.

Ms ter Brake ran her own corporate advisory business in Europe for a decade, is a Member of the Institute of Directors and is an experienced independent director, having served on both listed and NGO Boards.

Amanda Whiting says, “I am excited to have someone with Paula’s experience joining us and helping to execute on our strategy. Her vision and strategic outlook will be an excellent asset to the broader team.”

Executive General Manager, Customer Experience and Growth

Simon Pomeroy has been appointed into the new role of Executive General Manager Customer Experience & Growth, effective from 1 August.

Mr Pomeroy is joining IAG from Citibank where he was most recently Global Head of Client Experience and Head of Digital for APAC & EMEA.

Mr Pomeroy has a breadth of experience in delivering high-performing customer experiences across a number of industries and has a solid track record of delivery and success. Prior to his time at Citibank, Mr Pomeroy held senior roles with Westpac New Zealand and Air New Zealand.

Amanda Whiting says, “I am delighted to have someone of Simon’s calibre joining IAG. Simon’s experience bridging customer and commercial results will further bolster our commitment to delivering excellent outcomes for our customers.

“The skills Simon will bring to the role will complement the strength of the broader leadership team as we continue to transform the customer journey and deliver new propositions to drive growth across the business.”

Executive General Manager, Claims

Wayne Tippet has been appointed into the role of Executive General Manager Claims, effective immediately.

Mr Tippet has been acting in this role since December 2021 and is responsible for leading the Claims functions and ensuring IAG provides world-class claims services to its customers and partners.

Joining IAG in 2014, Mr Tippet has held various Claims leadership roles – including Executive Manager Claims Operations followed by Executive Manager Claims Performance. Prior to IAG, Mr Tippet held senior roles across the financial services and banking industries.

Amanda Whiting says, “I am personally thrilled to have Wayne join the New Zealand Leadership Team, where he brings more than just strong claims experience to the table.

“His passion and strong understanding of what is required to deliver an effective customer-centric claims culture will be instrumental in continuing our commitment to being there for our customers when they need us.

“With Wayne, Simon, and Paula’s appointments, the IAG leadership team is now complete, and together, I look forward to accelerating our growth strategy. We have an exciting outlook and are dedicated to keeping our customers’ needs front of mind. Key to this is the work already underway of transforming the customer journey to deliver new propositions, simplify our business and reinvest in growth.”

The full leadership team for IAG New Zealand is:

Amanda Whiting, Chief Executive New Zealand: Amanda Whiting was appointed Chief Executive of IAG New Zealand in July 2021. Prior to that, Mrs Whiting was Acting Group Executive for Direct Insurance Australia.

Scott Bishop, Executive General Manager, Innovation and Venturing: From New Zealand, Mr Bishop leads IAG’s global innovation and venturing hub, known as the Firemark Collective. Made up of three functions - Futures, Ventures and Labs - Firemark’s focus is incubating and accelerating new value creation within and beyond insurance. This includes IAG’s strategic Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund which brings the outside world in by strategically partnering with, and investing in, start-ups that have the capacity to materially alter IAG’s business.

Paula ter Brake, Executive General Manager, Distribution: Ms ter Brake was appointed EGM Distribution in June 2022 and will commence her role in September 2022. Ms ter Brake is responsible for IAG’s customer facing teams and support functions who provide sales and service for our direct, SME and bank partner customers. This also includes consumer underwriting and the overall performance of our Distribution business.

Louise Harvey-Wills, Executive General Manager, Business Partnering: Ms Harvey-Wills was appointed EGM, Business Partnering in October 2020.

Ms Harvey-Wills is responsible for leading the delivery of strategic business partnering across New Zealand to ensure the effective implementation of people and culture initiatives; talent acquisition across NZ and Australia; and enabling people synergies to be achieved trans-Tasman.

Kevin Hughes, Executive General Manager, Programmes and Planning: Mr Hughes was appointed EGM Programmes & Planning and acting Executive General Manager Customer Experience & Growth in 2021.

Mr Hughes is responsible for New Zealand's strategy, planning and prioritisation which includes the delivery of the IAG Transformation Programme.

Martin Hunter, Chief Risk Officer: Mr Hunter was appointed Chief Risk Officer in July 2018.

Mr Hunter has overall responsibility for risk within IAG New Zealand.

Cordelia Kerr, Executive General Manager, Enterprise Assets and Practices: Ms Kerr joined IAG in 2018 and is responsible for Integration, Optimisation, Automation, Engineering, trans-Tasman IT Support and represents Technology and Operations on the New Zealand Leadership Team.

Dean MacGregor, Executive General Manager, Supply Chain and Adjacencies: Mr MacGregor was appointed EGM, Supply Chain & Adjacencies in December 2021.

Mr MacGregor is responsible for building our adjacencies strategy, including our motor repair facilities and leveraging the scale and value of our supply chain to provide great customer experiences.

Simon Pomeroy, Executive General Manager, Customer Experience and Growth: Mr Pomeroy was appointed EGM Customer Experience & Growth in June 2022 and will commence his role in August 2022. He is responsible for delivering IAG NZ’s customer value proposition, championing a customer-centric mindset, and driving adoption of data-driven decision making and AI, while ensuring a focus on growth, retention, and customer culture.

Alistair Smith, Chief Financial Officer: Mr Smith was appointed Chief Financial Officer at IAG New Zealand in September 2014.

Mr Smith has overall responsibility for finance, business planning and performance, portfolio management, product, pricing, reinsurance and actuarial.

Garry Taylor, Executive General Manager, Business: Mr Taylor was appointed EGM Business in May 2018.

Mr Taylor is responsible for our Broker Intermediated strategy, distribution, innovation, quality and relationship management for the NZI business.

Wayne Tippet, Executive General Manager, Claims: Mr Tippet was appointed EGM Claims in May 2022. He is responsible for our operational teams supporting our direct, intermediated and partner customers, our assessing function and our claims performance area.

Blair Williams, General Counsel & Executive General Manager, External Relations: Mr Williams was appointed General Counsel & EGM External Relations in July 2018.

Mr Williams is responsible for the Legal, Board Governance, Government Relations, External Communications and Internal Communications functions of IAG New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

