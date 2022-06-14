Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Human Rights Conference In Rwanda

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon is representing the Human Rights Commission at a major human rights conference in Rwanda this week.

Mr Foon is attending the Biennial meeting of the Commonwealth Forum of National Human Rights Institutions in Kigali on 16th and 17th June.

The theme of the conference is human rights at the heart of the Covid-19 recovery and the Commissioner will be part of a panel discussing the role of human rights instititions in addressing challenges during the pandemic.

“I look forward to connecting with other human rights defenders from around the world so we can learn from each other in our efforts to uplift the rights of all and address inequality, inequity and injustice,” says Mr Foon.

The meeting is expected to make recommendations on ways to ensure that human rights continue to be upheld during Covid-19 and in future pandemics or similar global emergencies.

The Commissioner will return to Aotearoa New Zealand on 24 June.

