B&B Operators Invited To Create Connections At National Roadshow

Bed and breakfast operators are being invited to ‘create connections’ at a roadshow series specifically designed for hosted accommodation around Aotearoa New Zealand through July and early August.

“The Creating Connections Roadshow 2022 is all about reconnecting with each other, the industry and guests,” Donna Brooke, Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand President, says.

The annual B&B conference was cancelled for 2022, but many association members were keen to have a chance to meet in person. So the Association teamed up with digital marketing company and association sponsor Tomahawk to provide opportunities for upskilling and networking to hosted accommodation providers in their own regions.

The roadshows will also include updates from Tourism New Zealand and the local regional tourism organisations on international, national and regional marketing trends and information.

“We are inviting all hosted accommodation providers to attend their nearest roadshow, whether they are Association members or not, with the aim of lifting the whole hosted accommodation sector,” Ms Brooke says.

“Hosted accommodation businesses are a niche but important part of the tourism industry in New Zealand. They offer personalised and exclusive experiences to high value visitors, who they are looking forward to welcoming back as the tourism industry rebuilds.

“This Roadshow is a first for the Bed and Breakfast Association and we are extremely excited to be teaming up with Tomahawk to bring a day of networking and education specifically designed for hosted accommodation. For us as an Association, it is all about the people and we look forward to reconnecting at the Creating Connections Roadshow 2022. It will be a superb opportunity to both upskill and network with other accommodation hosts in each area.”

The Creating Connections Roadshow will be held in nine locations around New Zealand. For more details and to register, go to https://go.tia.org.nz/e/949662/2022-06-14/w92z7p/636730706?h=cEmxYmA6wMkv4h2gt8nM39FnPReZ5EX6kJ0wEwvlI48

