Ryman Healthcare Plans New $220 Million Village In Taupō

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare is planning to build a new $220 million retirement village in a peaceful setting with stunning views of Lake Taupō.

The Taupō site is a 9.79-hectare property on Acacia Bay Rd in Nukuhau, just 1.4km from the centre of town.

Ryman is planning to build an integrated retirement village with town houses, serviced apartments and a care centre offering resthome, hospital and dementia care.

Ryman is planning to build an integrated retirement village with town houses, serviced apartments and a care centre offering resthome, hospital and dementia care.

Chief Development and Construction Officer Chris Evans said Ryman had been looking for the perfect spot for a village in Taupō for some time.

“Taupō is a popular retirement destination, and we were delighted to be able to find a flat site with magnificent lake views and residential zoning so close to town.

“Taupō has a large, retired population and a shortage of living options for older people, so we can’t wait to get going on this project.’’

The new village will employ more than 200 construction workers during its peak and it will create about 120 full-and part-time jobs once the village opens.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said Ryman’s arrival was good news for the region.

“We welcome Ryman with open arms. I think it’s wonderful to have a well-known operator with a reputation for quality and building beautiful villages planning to come here. We welcome new people to town and we’re building new amenities to cope with the growth we see in the years ahead.

“It’s a great site with lake views and it will also help with connectivity for families to visit because it is so close to town,’’ Mr Trewavas said.

Taupō District has a population of 40,000 and its economy is built on forestry, agriculture, geothermal energy, and tourism.

It has the second largest urban population in the Waikato behind Hamilton and has long been a popular destination for retirees because of its stunning scenery on the shores of the lake.

Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and has grown to become New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator, and the fastest growing operator in Victoria. Ryman has been named the Most Trusted Brand in the New Zealand aged care and retirement sector eight times.

All Ryman villages are named after significant people from the community and Mr Evans said naming suggestions for the new village would be welcomed.

Other names include Sir Edmund Hillary, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Dame Malvina Major, Possum Bourne and Linda Jones.

