How To Get Google 5 Star Reviews For Your Business (Including Law Firms)

Getting top online reviews is unquestionably one of the best ways you can build your business online, but how can you go about getting five star reviews online from Google?

Surveys have shown that 90 per cent of customers or clients regard a good online review as significant and as influential as a personal recommendation and a five star review will provide up to 30 per cent or more in sales.

But there are numerous other reasons for obtaining great reviews, such as -

72 per cent of customers who say that positive reviews make them trust a local business more

92 per cent of users will use a local business if it has at least a 4-star rating

72 per cent of consumers will take action only after reading a positive review

Plus, for service providers like lawyers a great online review helps build your online authority and credibility, a key factor in gaining more online business.

Further, the proper use of Google reviews will also help your business or law firm in increasing its online search engine optimization, particularly for smaller businesses.

There are some key steps you need to take that are simple and easy to implement and which can help you build your business, your law firm or any other online service or sales organisation.

The 5 step guide to obtaining 5-star reviews online from Google means that you need to offer good service. You’re not going to get good reviews without good service (or products) but whilst that is a ‘given’, the necessary ingredients towards achieving the best online review rankings is something that requires some special attention.

