Will Additional Plasterboard Be Distributed To Where It Is Actually Required?

The Association of Wall & Ceiling Industries has today welcomed the additional supply capacity of plasterboard into the industry providing that merchants can allocate fairly to all customers not simply larger clients.

Daniel Pepperell, President of AWCI, stated “Retail merchants have significant control over distribution of plasterboard. Large national accounts will receive their board from the merchants however we need to ensure plasterboard is fairly distributed to all levels of the industry.”

“Previously, we have seen many contractors who simply are not experts or qualified in interior construction grabbing and storing product where they could, which leads to significant supply issues for the specialists.”

The Association of Wall and Ceiling Industries (AWCI) has been vocal around the current plasterboard supply challenges, leaving suppliers in a situation where they have to introduce new allocation models to manage demand.

Mr Pepperell continued “There are other options of supply for plasterboard. Different retail merchants stock different branded product. We are encouraging our members to talk to their local merchant representative, talk to different merchants and then follow the allocation process”

“AWCI was pleased to see that MBIE revised and issued new guidance on product substitution which allows other brands of plasterboard to be used in conjunction with the Building Consent Authority and the head contractor. If the product is recognised and comes with a Product Technical sheet (PTS), then substitution can be made.”

Mr Pepperell continued “Winstone and other suppliers in the market such as Elephant Plasterboard or Gyprock have been as proactive and working as fast as they can to produce more product. We just want to ensure that plasterboard gets to those who need it, when they need it”

