The Spinoff Podcast Network And Kiwibank Bring You Season Two Of Aotearoa’s Favourite Local Economics Podcast

Together with Kiwibank, The Spinoff Podcast Network is proud to announce the season two launch of When the Facts Change, hosted by legendary economics journalist Bernard Hickey.

Season 1 of When the Facts Change quickly proved essential listening for any one curious about what changes in technology, the global economy, finance, housing and politics mean for them, their jobs, lives, communities and futures. Named in Apple Podcasts’ top ten new podcasts for 2021, the series has clocked up over 450,000 downloads since it launched last year.

With Hickey’s unrivalled contact list of politicians, academics and top economists, When the Facts Change offers listeners unique access to digestible economic analysis with some of the country’s leading experts. Join Bernard Hickey on When the Facts Change every Friday to better understand the forces impacting Aotearoa, before they impact you.

As we navigate the ongoing impacts of Covid, the surging cost of living and global instability, every Friday When the Facts Change will feature expert and industry-leading guests, including a range of Kiwibank specialists, to explore the issues facing our economy and their very real impacts on our lives and society.

On the first episode of season two Bernard is joined by Kiwibank economist Mary Jo Vergara to discuss the highest inflation rates in the last 30 years and impact of the tumultuous global economy on Aotearoa.

“I joined Kiwibank in 2019 and since then I’ve seen frenzied financial markets, unprecedented policy stimulus, rapid economic recovery, and surging inflation. It’s my job to unpack and explain what this actually means for your life,” says Mary Jo Vergara.

“When the Facts Change is another essential tool in helping you understand the economy.”

In addition to the new season of When the Facts Change, The Spinoff, with the support of Kiwibank, is launching a new business newsletter, Stocktake. Published every Tuesday, Stocktake will provide unique insight on the New Zealand economy and a highlight package of the most important coverage of the economic issues affecting New Zealand families and businesses. Sign up today!

