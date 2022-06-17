Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Spinoff Podcast Network And Kiwibank Bring You Season Two Of Aotearoa’s Favourite Local Economics Podcast

Friday, 17 June 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: The Spinoff

Together with Kiwibank, The Spinoff Podcast Network is proud to announce the season two launch of When the Facts Change, hosted by legendary economics journalist Bernard Hickey.

Season 1 of When the Facts Change quickly proved essential listening for any one curious about what changes in technology, the global economy, finance, housing and politics mean for them, their jobs, lives, communities and futures. Named in Apple Podcasts’ top ten new podcasts for 2021, the series has clocked up over 450,000 downloads since it launched last year.

With Hickey’s unrivalled contact list of politicians, academics and top economists, When the Facts Change offers listeners unique access to digestible economic analysis with some of the country’s leading experts. Join Bernard Hickey on When the Facts Change every Friday to better understand the forces impacting Aotearoa, before they impact you.

As we navigate the ongoing impacts of Covid, the surging cost of living and global instability, every Friday When the Facts Change will feature expert and industry-leading guests, including a range of Kiwibank specialists, to explore the issues facing our economy and their very real impacts on our lives and society.

On the first episode of season two Bernard is joined by Kiwibank economist Mary Jo Vergara to discuss the highest inflation rates in the last 30 years and impact of the tumultuous global economy on Aotearoa.

“I joined Kiwibank in 2019 and since then I’ve seen frenzied financial markets, unprecedented policy stimulus, rapid economic recovery, and surging inflation. It’s my job to unpack and explain what this actually means for your life,” says Mary Jo Vergara.

“When the Facts Change is another essential tool in helping you understand the economy.” 

In addition to the new season of When the Facts Change, The Spinoff, with the support of Kiwibank, is launching a new business newsletter, Stocktake. Published every Tuesday, Stocktake will provide unique insight on the New Zealand economy and a highlight package of the most important coverage of the economic issues affecting New Zealand families and businesses. Sign up today!

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Spinoff on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>



NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>



Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 