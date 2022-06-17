Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Join Araraurangi (Air New Zealand) In The Waka Rererangi For A Matariki Journey

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is launching a mixed reality Matariki exhibition at Canterbury Museum on 18 June, inviting attendees into the sky without leaving the room.

Leading on from the Tiaki and the Guardians Safety Video launched earlier this year, Pou Tikanga, Pou Pūrākau (cultural leader, storyteller) Joe Harawira takes attendees through the story of Matariki.

Air New Zealand Senior Cultural Development Manager Jahmaine Cummings-Hodge is excited to take people on the journey using the Magic Leap headsets that integrate the real world into the virtual.

“Attendees will board the waka rererangi (canoe in the sky) to visit the Guardians Tanē Mahuta (forest), Tangaroa (sea), Papatūānuku (land), and Ranginui (sky) to experience the Matariki story, all without moving an inch.

“A full 3D virtual version of Joe has been created which appears in the experience at human scale. We have also replicated the carved waka in its entirety digitally using similar techniques, mimicking intricate carvings and textures.”

The virtual version of Joe and the waka was created using iClone technology, combining facial motion capture, photogrammetry and scanning techniques. Magic Leap’s technology then layers digital objects onto the real world so that light enters the eye as it would with a real object. This means users can see detail up close and mind-blowing scale from afar.

Cummings-Hodge says it’s important for the airline to continue to support te ao Māori and champion the use of te reo Māori.

“As the national carrier, Air New Zealand has a responsibility to demonstrate an authentic and holistic support of Māori culture.

“We’re proud to continue our te ao Māori journey and build on the great activity already underway. From the te reo option on check-in kiosks and inflight entertainment, through to the launch of the te reo Māori app Kia Rere for employees and the public, we want to help New Zealanders and the world learn more about Māori culture and support use of the language.”

The Air New Zealand Matariki mixed reality experience will be live in Canterbury Museum 18-19 June and at Te Puia in Rotorua from 22 June.

For behind the scenes footage of Joe Harawira being captured with iClone technology please click here.

