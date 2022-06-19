Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WTO Back In Business – International Business Forum

Sunday, 19 June 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: NZIBF

The NZ International Business Forum (NZIBF) welcomes the outcome of the World Trade Organization (WTO) 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials.

“It’s great to see the WTO back in the business of making decisions about the future of the multilateral trading system” said NZIBF Executive Director Stephen Jacobi. “While there is still a lot of work to do, MC12 has concluded on a high note with a package of useful outcomes. WTO Members have demonstrated that they are capable of making difficult, consensus decisions both to improve the environment for trade and investment and to show that trade can be part of the smart solutions to big, global problems like sustainability, the pandemic and our digital future”.

NZIBF welcomes in particular decisions on fish subsidies, pandemic response and the e-commerce moratorium.

“On fish subsidies, the WTO has taken a major step forward with a binding agreement amongst the whole membership, creating new disciplines to prohibit a range of subsidies which threaten fish stocks and imperil the longer term viability of the fishing industry. This is good news for the environment and for fishers alike.

“On pandemic response, the WTO has agreed a package of measures which highlights the role of trade in combatting the pandemic. This includes a waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines (“the TRIPs waiver”), which should make vaccines more readily available.

“The decision to continue, until the next Ministerial, a moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade, while not as good as making the e-commerce moratorium permanent, at least prevents an outbreak of digital protectionism at a critical time for the global economy”.

NZIBF is however disappointed at the outcome on domestic agricultural subsidies.

“Kicking the can down the road, once again, on agriculture is a blow for farmers and consumers around the world. A renewed work programme is better than nothing, but significant issues remain to be solved once and for all by the WTO membership”, concluded Mr Jacobi.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZIBF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


ComCom: Penalty Imposed On Freight Forwarders For Cartel Agreements
The High Court has imposed penalties totalling over $9.7m on two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited... More>>



FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>



NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>


Download Weekly: $60 million for more rural connections
David Clark, the digital economy and communications minister, announced the government will spend $60 million to further improve rural connectivity over the next few years... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 