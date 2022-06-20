When Should Mid-market Businesses Consider Scaling Up Operations?

Identifying the best time to scale at different points along a business’s trajectory can be difficult, especially for mid-market players. For start-ups, identifying scaling opportunities tends to be comparatively easy – the moment the business begins making consistent profits or is unable to keep up with customer demand, it generally means it’s time to expand operations.

By contrast, mid-market companies are already well-established in their industries, with solid revenues, established and functioning employees and departments, and a generally solid customer base. It’s when businesses reach this plateau that one of three things can start to happen. One: some businesses may manage to stay operational within the status quo for years. But it’s far more likely that either these businesses begin to – two: deteriorate as competition grows, or three: eventually move on to become fully-fledged large-scale enterprises.

Some key identifiers that a mid-market business might be ready to move to the next level include:

New market avenues have been identified

Current customers’ needs and buying habits are shifting

All necessary processes, from payments to HR, have been fully automated where required

Onboarding processes have been streamlined

Employees are not only loyal but growing in responsibility and desirous of new challenges

Once mid-market business owners begin seeing these and other growth points occurring in their enterprises, a wise next step would be to employ the services of a consultant with prior established knowledge in implementing the framework of Scaling Up in NZ to advise on the best course of action. To make the most of moving to large-scale operations, mid-market companies would do well to make use of the help and expertise of someone who can confirm whether or not their business is, in fact, ready to scale; prepare all aspects of their operations before initiating the scaling process; and ultimately transition to large-scale functioning.

