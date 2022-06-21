Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer Confidence Plummets To Record Lows As Financial Pressures Mount

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Westpac

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index dropped sharply in the June quarter, falling 13 points to a level of 78.7. That’s the lowest level recorded since the survey began in 1988, and indicates that there are far more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than those that are optimistic.

“Household budgets are being squeezed in a way that they haven’t been for decades,” commented Westpac’s Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon. “The combination of rising mortgage rates and increases in living costs has already taken a large bite out of disposable incomes. And with interest rates set to rise even further, many households will find the pressure on their finances becoming more intense over the coming months.”

“The pressure on household finances is weighing on spending appetites, and we’re expecting a downturn in economic growth more generally over the coming months,” noted Mr Gordon. “The extent of that downturn will have an important bearing on how much further the Reserve Bank will raise the Official Cash Rate. If demand slows sharply – consistent with the drop in consumer confidence – increases in the cash rate are likely to fall short of what financial markets are expecting.”

“There continue to be clear contrasts across the different demographic groups, with some having experienced very large drops in confidence this June quarter. Men are now almost as pessimistic as females, having experienced a sharp fall in confidence (down 21 points to 78.9). In contrast, women’s confidence dropped 6.2 points to sit just below men at 78.5. Rising prices and interest rate increases are having an impact on the financial position of both men and women, but when it comes to their own financial situation improving in a year’s time, men are far more pessimistic,” noted Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

“Those aged 30-49 have been cautiously optimistic for the last three quarters, but this June quarter that optimism nose-dived 26.1 points to 77.1. Household finances of those in this age group are likely to be being put under significant strain, as prices continue to rise and mortgage rates go higher. Confidence of younger people aged 18-29 has dropped again from last quarter, falling to 86.1 (down 5.9 points). There is a similar story with those aged 50 plus, with confidence having fallen each quarter for the last year: this age group now sits on 78.1 (down 4.8 points),” said Ms Rendall.

“With many respondents expecting bad economic times ahead for New Zealand, as well as an expectation that their own financial situation will worsen, it looks like we are in for a bumpy ride,” commented Ms Rendall.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-14 June 2022, with a sample size of 1,559. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.

Acknowledgement

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Survey and Index is owned by McDermott Miller Limited. Westpac McDermott Miller should be acknowledged as the source when citing the Index. Graphs supplied may be reproduced by the news media provided the Westpac McDermott Miller logo remains inset.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


ComCom: Penalty Imposed On Freight Forwarders For Cartel Agreements
The High Court has imposed penalties totalling over $9.7m on two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited... More>>



FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>



NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>


Download Weekly: $60 million for more rural connections
David Clark, the digital economy and communications minister, announced the government will spend $60 million to further improve rural connectivity over the next few years... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 