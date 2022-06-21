Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tyrewise Scheme Offers Certainty And Convenience

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

The Tyrewise recycling scheme has been a long time coming but will address an important environmental issue, MTA says.

It’s been announced that the first nationwide regulated product stewardship scheme for recycling used tyres is expected to start operating in 2023.

The Tyrewise scheme will cover tyres that reach end-of-life, estimated at 6.5 million each year.

MTA Advocacy and Strategy Manager Greig Epps said MTA has been a long-time supporter of such a scheme.

“As has been noted in today’s announcement, the tyre and vehicle industry has long been in favour of a regulated approach,” Greig says.

“Tyrewise will provide our members with a certain and convenient process for the collection of end-of-life tyres, with the comfort of knowing that the tyres will be properly recycled.

“As many of our members will have an important role to play in this scheme, we stand ready to assist with its successful implementation.”

