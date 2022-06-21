Pead Welcomes Courtney Stayte As Account Director

Aotearoa’s independent full-service PR and communications agency, Pead, has appointed the award-winning Courtney Stayte as Account Director in its corporate division.

Previously an Account Director at Porter Novelli New Zealand, Courtney has a background in both corporate and consumer clients across a diverse range of sectors. Her most recent clients included Scott Technology, OfficeMax, PepsiCo New Zealand, and FAB Group, to name a few.

Courtney has more than 10 years of experience working across integrated PR campaigns, reputation management, stakeholder communications, issues and crisis management, community announcements, and internal communications in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Courtney spent two years at UK agency Ketchum whilst on her OE, gaining experience on multiple health and beauty brands that are part of the multinational consumer goods corporation, Procter & Gamble.

“When the opportunity to work at Pead came about, I saw this as the perfect next step in my career. I wanted a new challenge that would continue to grow my skills as a PR practitioner in the corporate space, and was inspired by the strong leadership at Pead,” says Courtney.

As Account Director at Pead, Courtney is working across a diverse portfolio of clients such as Tower insurance, Lodestone Energy, Tend, and My Food Bag.

Louisa Kraitzick, Partner at Pead, says, “I’ve worked with Courtney in the past and always knew I wanted to work with her again. So, I’m delighted to welcome her to the team, and that clients are already benefiting from her action-orientated intellect.

“We are proud to work with phenomenal businesses in Aotearoa, from emerging start-ups to global juggernauts and everything in between. By taking the very best of corporate PR and infusing it with the best of digital marketing and creative, we’re translating comms into action and business results on a daily basis.”

