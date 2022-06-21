Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pead Welcomes Courtney Stayte As Account Director

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 11:39 am
Press Release: Pead PR

Aotearoa’s independent full-service PR and communications agency, Pead, has appointed the award-winning Courtney Stayte as Account Director in its corporate division.

Previously an Account Director at Porter Novelli New Zealand, Courtney has a background in both corporate and consumer clients across a diverse range of sectors. Her most recent clients included Scott Technology, OfficeMax, PepsiCo New Zealand, and FAB Group, to name a few.

Courtney has more than 10 years of experience working across integrated PR campaigns, reputation management, stakeholder communications, issues and crisis management, community announcements, and internal communications in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Courtney spent two years at UK agency Ketchum whilst on her OE, gaining experience on multiple health and beauty brands that are part of the multinational consumer goods corporation, Procter & Gamble.

“When the opportunity to work at Pead came about, I saw this as the perfect next step in my career. I wanted a new challenge that would continue to grow my skills as a PR practitioner in the corporate space, and was inspired by the strong leadership at Pead,” says Courtney.

As Account Director at Pead, Courtney is working across a diverse portfolio of clients such as Tower insurance, Lodestone Energy, Tend, and My Food Bag.

Louisa Kraitzick, Partner at Pead, says, “I’ve worked with Courtney in the past and always knew I wanted to work with her again. So, I’m delighted to welcome her to the team, and that clients are already benefiting from her action-orientated intellect.

“We are proud to work with phenomenal businesses in Aotearoa, from emerging start-ups to global juggernauts and everything in between. By taking the very best of corporate PR and infusing it with the best of digital marketing and creative, we’re translating comms into action and business results on a daily basis.”

 

ENDS

Caitlin Henneker
Senior Account Manager
021 177 8544 | caitlin.henneker@pead.co.nz
www.pead.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pead PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Westpac: Consumer Confidence Plummets To Record Lows As Financial Pressures Mount
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index dropped sharply in the June quarter, falling 13 points to a level of 78.7... More>>

ComCom: Penalty Imposed On Freight Forwarders For Cartel Agreements
The High Court has imposed penalties totalling over $9.7m on two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited... More>>



FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>




Specialist Cheesemakers Assn: Shared Cheese Heritage Should Be Shared Not Stripped
As the EU-New Zealand FTA advances New Zealand cheesemakers are urging both Governments to recognise and celebrate the shared cheesemaking heritage that exists between European countries and New Zealand... More>>

Download Weekly: $60 million for more rural connections
David Clark, the digital economy and communications minister, announced the government will spend $60 million to further improve rural connectivity over the next few years... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 