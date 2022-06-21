Lone Star Goes Vegan

Legendary Kiwi restaurant Lone Star has created a brand-new vegan menu, now offering something for the whole family - whatever their dietary requirements.

Lone Star, New Zealand’s favourite homegrown bar and eatery has been ever evolving since opening its first restaurant back in 1988 to now having 24 joints nationwide. Always looking to improve while staying true to its roots, the home of renowned classics like Redneck Ribs and Dixie Chicken has now created its very own vegan menu!

Lone Star’s chefs have worked hard at developing delicious new vegan recipes, finding the tastiest plant-based vegan cheeses, sour cream, chocolate and dairy-free ice creams - all locally sourced in good ol’ NZ.

Starters include a traditional seeded baked ciabatta loaf, oven baked and served with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The Cowboy Bean Dip combines spicy red kidney beans, cheese, sundried tomatoes and jalapenos, blended and served hot with sour cream and oven-baked flour tortilla chips.

Mains include the Midnight Nachos, served with their famous spicy bean mix, roasted seasonal vegetables and topped with grilled cheese, salsa, sour cream and jalapenos. The Campfire Burrito could be the way to go with roasted vegetables, spicy bean mix, greens and rice, or grab a Fist Full of Pizza with two flour tortillas, roasted veges, cheese, tomato, fresh herbs, salsa, sour cream and jalapenos. While you’re at it, it’d be rude not to add a side of buffalo chips, jalapenos or a crispy cauliflower basket among others.

For the plant-based sweet tooth, enjoy an indulgent chocolate and boysenberry cheesecake finished with boysenberry topping, served with homemade sorbet and berry coulis. Alternatively, opt for the Comfortably Numb with premium Killinchy Gold New Zealand sorbet or dairy-free ice cream served with wafers and berry coulis.

Lone Star’s vegan menu is currently available in 4 restaurants nationwide, including Christchurch’s Riccarton and Manchester St., Taupo and Nelson, while Queenstown, Papanui, Masterton, Tauranga and others will be rolling it out very soon.

Follow @lonestarnz on Instagram and find your nearest restaurant here: https://www.lonestar.co.nz/restaurants/

