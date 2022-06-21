Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Red Meat Sector Representatives Travel To EU Ahead Of Crunch Trade Talks

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Meat Industry Association

New Zealand red meat sector leaders head to Brussels this week as negotiations between the European Union and New Zealand for a Free Trade Agreement enter a critical stage.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva and Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor will be supporting New Zealand trade negotiators during the talks, which are being held just days before an end of June deadline to conclude an Agreement in Principle.

“Negotiations are coming to a crunch and this trip to Brussels highlights just how important these discussions are to New Zealand’s red meat sector,” says Ms Karapeeva.

“New Zealand has been a longstanding and trusted trade partner of the EU and our companies have been providing consumers with safe, nutritious and high quality product for decades.

“Despite this, New Zealand is one of the few countries that does not have an FTA with the EU and so this is an opportunity to conclude a high quality, comprehensive and ambitious trade agreement.”

Sam McIvor, chief executive of B+LNZ, says New Zealand and the EU share common values and a commitment to high production standards and robust regulatory frameworks for food safety and quality, animal welfare and sustainability.

“A high quality and ambitious trade deal between New Zealand and the EU is a natural fit so we will be imploring our negotiators to strike a deal that reflects this and delivers real benefits to the sector.”

