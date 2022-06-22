Portainer.io Closes US$6.2 Million Funding Round

NZ based software company, Portainer.io, today announced it has closed a US$6.2 million funding round. The round, which is an extension of its Series A that closed in May 2021, is led by Movac and backed by all the Series A investors (Sonae IM/Bright Pixel, Bessemer Venture Partners, BlackNova, AltVentures). It also adds US investor Shasta Ventures and New Zealand Growth Capital Partners to the roster as interest in the company grows.

Portainer launched in 2017 as an open source product to simplify the management of Docker and Swarm environments. In August 2020, it added support for Kubernetes, which is becoming the de facto industry standard for orchestrating containerized environments. By adding support for both Kubernetes and Hashicorp’s Nomad, Portainer has become the only Universal Container Management System that works from the data centre to the edge and has been recognized by CRN.com as one of the 10 hottest Kubernetes startups of 2022.

Neil Cresswell, Portainer’s chief executive said “As mainstream organizations start to adopt Kubernetes the need for tools that simplify container management and reduce the operational complexity associated with the technology grows. We are in the middle of a near perfect storm, as organizations deploy containers to accelerate their migration to the cloud, ISVs start to ship their products as container images and containers enable applications to be deployed in edge computing environments. This funding round gives us the runway we need to execute on our commercialization strategy and set up for our Series B.”

© Scoop Media

